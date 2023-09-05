Wednesday, September 6, 2023
 
Germany's AQUOS and Scotland's Swift Anchors Unite as SCHOTTEL Marine Technologies

Credit. Schottel Marine Technologies

SCHOTTEL Marine Technologies said Tuesday it was integrating its operations to exploit the growing business opportunities in offshore renewables, and in particular within the floating offshore wind sector. 

The floating offshore wind sector is forecast to have 12GW of capacity installed or underway globally by 2030 – corresponding to approximately 800 installed 15MW wind turbines – and is expected to reach 39GW by 2035, said SCHOTTEL Marine Technologies, which is the new company name for Germany’s AQUOS SCHOTTEL Marine Technologies GmbH (AQUOS) and Scotland’s Swift Anchors Limited.

SCHOTTEL Marine Technologies is developing "a suite of cost efficient, rapidly deployable and environmentally sensitive rock anchoring solutions for the global offshore energy sector (floating wind, floating solar, tidal and wave) and the aquaculture industry."

Swift Anchors, based in Edinburgh, has been a subsidiary of AQUOS since 2022

"The change of name for Swift Anchors and AQUOS, its parent company in Germany, to become SCHOTTEL Marine Technologies, reflects the closer working relationship and increased collaboration over the past 12 months between the German and UK operations and the growing international ambitions of the combined business," the company said.

SCHOTTEL Marine Technologies is headquartered in Spay, Germany, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SCHOTTEL Industries GmbH.

"Being a part of the SCHOTTEL group gives SCHOTTEL Marine Technologies access to specialist engineering departments, the class-certified manufacturing capacities of the entire group as well as a global sales and service network," the company said.

In addition to SCHOTTEL Marine Technologies, SCHOTTEL Industries GmbH comprises five other companies specialising in marine propulsion systems, automation technology, gearing and gearboxes, hydrokinetic and tidal energy as well as electric system integration.

Dirk Schulze, CEO of SCHOTTEL Marine Technologies, was previously Chief Executive of Bentec Drilling & Oilfield Systems in Germany. He has overall responsibility for the operations in Germany as well as in the United Kingdom. Dr Sian George, a former CEO of Ocean Energy Europe, the trade body for ocean renewables in Europe and who has worked in the sector for nearly 20 years, chairs SCHOTTEL Marine Technologies’ UK subsidiary business.

Dirk Schulze said: “Drawing upon the engineering pedigree and heritage of SCHOTTEL and the decade of engineering experience and expertise that our people have in anchoring floating energy devices, I am excited about SCHOTTEL Marine Technologies’ future growth in Europe and indeed worldwide. We offer an environmentally sensitive and disruptive technology that can accelerate the growth of offshore renewables, helping countries around the world achieve the energy transition and reach their Net Zero targets.”

“In particular, we see the emerging floating offshore wind sector offering SCHOTTEL Marine Technologies significant opportunities as our patented Swift Anchors technology will open up new areas for deployment, especially deep-water areas and in areas where there are rock seabeds. We also see potential in the other areas of the offshore renewable energy sector – tidal, wave and solar, as well as floating aquaculture.”

