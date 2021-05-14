 
New Wave Media

May 14, 2021

Getting Metal Wet: Mocean Energy's Wave Energy Device Arrives in Orkney Ahead of Sea Trials

The Blue X wave energy prototype from Mocean Energy has been unloaded at Hatston Pier in Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland ahead of summer sea trials.

The wave energy device, which is 20 meters long and weighs 38 tons, was built entirely in Scotland and transported by road from Rosyth to Aberdeen, then by ship to Orkney.

Mocean Energy said Friday that the Blue X will be tested in Kirkwall Harbour before being towed counterclockwise around Orkney to Copland's Dock in Stromness.

The device will then be deployed at the European Marine Energy Centre’s Scapa Flow test site for sea trials initially, and then later will move to EMEC’s grid-connected wave test site at Billia Croo, on the west coast of Orkney.

Next year, the company plans to connect the device to a subsea battery which will be used to power a remotely operated autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) – with potential applications in the offshore sector.

The deployment and demonstration of the Blue X at EMEC is being funded by Wave Energy Scotland and supported by Interreg North-West Europe’s Ocean DEMO project.

Mocean Energy Managing Director Cameron McNatt said: "This is a significant moment for Mocean Energy as our first prototype moves towards operations at sea – where all of our computer modeling, design, and engineering will be put to the test."

"Our program at EMEC will allow us to prove our concept at sea, particularly that its novel hull shapes will produce more power than traditional raft designs."

“We are working with Orkney-based partners including EMEC, Leask Marine, Heddles, Orkney Harbour Authority, and Orcades Marine, each of which has significant experience in testing at sea and operating in Orkney, and we very much look forward to learning with them.

 “Our test program coincides with the real prospect of a UK market support mechanism for marine energy, which could enable Scotland’s wave and tidal sector to take a global lead at a time when the whole word is seeking new ways to create a net-zero future.”

Neil Kermode, Managing Director at EMEC said: "A very warm welcome to the Mocean Energy team to Orkney. We are looking forward to supporting Mocean’s testing program here at EMEC over the coming months. The staged approach which has been followed to develop the Blue X device through the WES program will be continued as it is firstly put through its paces at our smaller-scale, ‘gentler’ test site in Scapa Flow, prior to being subjected to the full force of the Atlantic Ocean at Billia Croo.

"Getting metal wet and testing technologies for prolonged periods is vital to prove performance, reliability, and survivability, as well as how to install, operate, maintain and decommission such structures. With more technologies tested here in Orkney than anywhere else in the world, we’ve built up a repertoire of knowledge that can be shared to aid Mocean Energy’s journey, and I’m very interested to see how the Blue X performs and what lessons it will learn.”

Earlier this year Mocean Energy announced a £1.6 million project with OGTC, oil major Chrysaor (now newly formed Harbour Energy) and subsea specialists EC-OG and Modus to demonstrate the potential of the Blue X prototype to power a subsea battery and a remote underwater vehicle – using onshore testing at EC-OG’s Aberdeen facility.

The Blue X wave machine was built in Scotland by Fife fabricator AJS Production and painted by Montrose-based Rybay Corrosion services. Numerous hardware and services were supplied by companies who have developed capabilities through the WES programme, including The University of Edinburgh who supplied their CGEN generator, Supply Design and Blackfish Engineering Design.

Related News

Credit: CorPower

CorPower Says 'World’s Largest' Wave Energy Test Rig Nearly Complete

Wave energy technology developer or CorPower said this week it was approaching completion of" the world’s largest wave energy…

Credit: Blue Ocean Seismic Services - Screenshot

BOSS' Ocean Bottom Seismic Robotic Vehicle Prototype Passes Sea Trials

Blue Ocean Seismic Services (BOSS), the company developing autonomous subsea vehicles for seismic survey applications, said…

Hydromea Debuts Wireless Compact Underwater Drone Providing Live HD Video. Image: Hydromea

VIDEO: Hydromea 'Cuts the Cord' with New Compact Underwater Drone with Live HD Video Feed

As technology development continues at pace in the subsea space, a young innovative group out of Switzerland—Hydromea—unveiled…

Credit; Eco Wave Power

Eco Wave Power Set to Install Wave Energy Tech in Port of Jaffa as Sea Wall Works Near Completion

Swedish wave energy development company Eco Wave Power said Wednesday it was nearly done with the wall reinforcement works…

Credit: Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes to Deliver Subsea Equipment for Petrobras' Campos Basin Fields

Oilfield services company Baker Hughes has won a subsea oilfield equipment contract with the Brazilian oil company Petrobras…

Figure 1: Kraken MINSAS image of the wreck of the USS Yankee, collected on the DIVE-LD. Image courtesy Kraken

Dive Technologies Completes Sea Trials with Kraken Sonar, Batteries

Quincy, Massachusetts based Dive Technologies completed successful sea trials of Kraken’s Miniature Synthetic Aperture Sonar…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

DeepSea Power & Light

DeepSea Power & Light is a U.S. company with over 30 years of experience manufacturing underwater lights and cameras for deep diving submersibles, offshore oil, and commercial divers.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Inside the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Mechanic

● Richmond, CA, United States

Port Engineer

● Richmond, CA, United States

Bilingual Recruiter

● Tidewater Staffing

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

HSSE Manager for a shipping MNC - Mumbai
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news