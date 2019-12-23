 
New Wave Media

December 23, 2019

OSIL Giant Piston Corer for CSIRO

Photo: OSIL

Photo: OSIL

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) in Australia have purchased a 24m Giant Piston Corer system for the RV Investigator from Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL).

The modular deep sea sediment coring system comprises four 6m-long barrels, a stainless steel head with removable lead weights and a mechanical trigger arm with 1m long pilot core. The system has been specified with deck stands, deck storage for the head and barrels and a comprehensive package of tools and spares.

The OSIL Giant Piston Corer systems can achieve recovery rates of over 95% in soft sediments and provides a more complete, longer and less disturbed sample than traditional gravity coring systems owing to the unique integral piston, which reduces internal friction and prevents plugging.

Piston Corers are one of the most important basic tools used in the study of marine sediments, and OSIL offers customisable systems (including Launch and Recovery Systems and Winches) from 4m to 60m in length. Ocean Scientific International Ltd. have a vast wealth of knowledge and experience in designing, planning and installing customized coring systems, and can pair the system with a variety of different handling systems to suit the existing vessel layout, equipment and available deck space.


Australia
Email

