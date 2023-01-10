Grandeur Subserv Acquires Gaps M5 USBL for Shallow Water Ops

Grandeur Subserv Ltd., a company specializing in underwater and environmental engineering services, recently acquired Exail Gaps M5 USBL system for shallow water geophysical surveys on the Nigerian coast. Looking for an agnostic acoustic positioning system compatible with third-party transponders and capable of accurately tracking any asset in very shallow water, the Gaps M5 USBL system was recommended.

“As part of a survey to determine the location of pipelines or hazards that could impede drilling on the Escravos field, we have to track sensors in water depths ranging from 8 to 100 m, which is a real challenge, especially since our client expects centimeter accuracy in positioning these sensors. We recently discovered and acquired the USBL Gaps M5 system for this purpose and we are fully satisfied! With exceptional horizontal tracking capabilities, the Gaps M5 has met and exceeded our customers' expectations by accurately tracking sensors to a layback of 100m in water depths of 40m with centimeter accuracy." says Oge Dangogo, Project Coordinator at Grandeur Subserv Ltd.

Embedding a motion sensor based on Exail FOG technology for stable heading roll and pitch compensation and a true north reference, Exail's Gaps M5 offers a positioning accuracy of 0.2% up to 995m operating range. It achieves maximum reception and transmission power levels, as well as interference cancellation capabilities to ensure optimal positioning data even in demanding underwater environments. Especially suited for subsea positioning needs of 1000m or less, it is extremely efficient in shallow water and horizontal conditions and is suitable for any tracking operations, from diver to multiple subsea assets or inspection ROV tracking. Pre-calibrated, compact, and lightweight, it is easy to integrate and operate from any small vessel with reduced crew onboard or even deployed on instrumented buoys. This makes it ideal for nearshore oil and gas applications.