Monday, September 23, 2024
 
New Wave Media

September 23, 2024

Greece and Cyprus to Install 'World's Longest' Subsea Power Cable

© Jesper / Adobe Stock

© Jesper / Adobe Stock

Greece and Cyprus have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to press ahead with a subsea electric cable linking continental Europe to the East Mediterranean, the energy ministries of the two countries said on Saturday.

The Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) cable will link transmission networks of Europe to Cyprus in a project costing 1.9 billion euros ($2.12 billion), and later stretch to Israel.

On completion, project promoters say it would be "the world's longest" such high-voltage cable at 1,240 km (770.5 miles) and also the deepest at 3,000 meters.

Based on the MoU signed on Friday night, work on the project will resume in coming days, the two ministries said on Saturday.

Cyprus has proven gas reserves but they have not been tapped. The island still relies on heavy fuel oil to generate electricity, with costs to consumers considerably more than their counterparts in continental Europe.

Although not disputing the need for alternative sources of energy or the GSI itself, there had been hold-ups on the Cyprus end as Nicosia sought clarifications on the total cost of the project, its viability and any liabilities for unforeseen delays.

"This is a project of strategic importance for Cyprus, Greece and the EU since it will link Cyprus to the electricity network of Europe, facilitating its energy transition and the aim of Greece to be a conduit of clean energy," the ministries said.

($1 = 0.8959 euros)


(Reuters - Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Related News

Photo copyrigght GT

Editorial : Inside the Power of Newfoundland & Labrador

Earlier this year I was invited to St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador, to discover how the cumulative maritime, offshore…

(Credit: X1 Wind)

X1 Wind and FibreMax Team Up to Enhance Moorings for Floating Wind Tech

Floating offshore wind company X1 Wind has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with mooring line manufacturer and…

© badahos / Adobe Stock

Ocean Geophysics Sets Up New UXO Clearance Service for Dutch Offshore Wind

Renewable energy industry supplier Ocean Geophysics has established a dedicated team and is introducing CS-OOO certification…

© I am from Mykolayiv / Adobe Stock

Rovco and Vaarst Unite Under New Brand Beam

High-technology offshore wind companies Rovco and Vaarst have entered into merger, creating a new brand Beam to boost their…

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Gets 4D seismic Job at Ghana’s Jubilee Field

Marine seismic acquisition firm Shearwater Geoservices has secured a 4D seismic monitoring contract for the Jubilee field in Ghana…

Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) prepares to moor at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, as part of a scheduled port visit before performing a submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) with the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 22. (Photo: Victoria Mejicanos / U.S. Navy)

Australia Conducts First Maintenance of US Nuclear Submarine

A U.S. nuclear-powered submarine will undergo maintenance in Australia for the first time on Friday, a key step by AUKUS…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
Newfoundland and Labrador
eMagazine Supplement
Newfoundland and Labrador
Sponsored by:
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news