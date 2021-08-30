 
August 30, 2021

Greek Navy Procures New Life-Support Pods

Image courtesy Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) delivered two of its emergency life support store (ELSS) pods to the Hellenic Navy. The contract, which marks FET’s first supply to Greece’s naval force, will see the business manufacture the two pods at its facility in Kirkbymoorside, Yorkshire, UK.  

ELSS pods are pressure-tight storage vessels used by naval units as part of a submarine rescue system. In the event of a submarine crew becoming stranded below sea, FET’s ELSS pods are able to deliver life-preserving materials such as medical equipment and supplies to the crew until a full rescue can be deployed.

The company’s ELSS pods are designed to be nominally 10kg negatively buoyant in seawater, which enables them to be delivered to the distressed submarine by a swimmer, an atmospheric diving suit (ADS), a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) or the rescue submersible itself.

Comprising a cylindrical pressure vessel with a removable end cap, the pods are manufactured from aluminium and coated with yellow Xylan. This delivers a resilient solution for deck handling and deployment, even in harsh environments.

The removable end cap, which is constructed from aluminium alloy and fitted with a stainless-steel lifting handle, also features a pressure equalizing valve to ensure the cylinder is not under or over-pressurized before being opened.


