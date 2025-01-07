Green Marine UK, NOC Team on Gliders

Green Marine UK has deployed a series of underwater gliders in the North Sea to support a data-collecting exercise led by the UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) and the Met Office.

Operating for six-month intervals, the gliders will survey ocean depths approaching 200m for a three-year period. The project aims to improve the collection and distribution of data supporting both weather and ocean forecasts.

A range of measurements including salinity and temperature will be delivered to the Met Office in near real-time. It forms part of a wider program to increase the amount of observational data fed into a new supercomputer, supporting continuous work by the Met Office to improve forecast accuracy.

Green Marine UK Operations & Technology Director Myles Metson said the Orkney-based firm managed the launch of five gliders this year adding to previous projects with NOC dating back to 2022. Around 24 hours is required to complete glider deployment or recovery, which is planned within a one-week window.