 
New Wave Media

June 2, 2022

Greensea Acquires C-2 Innovations' Line of Seafloor Crawling Robots

Credit: Bayonet Ocean Vehicles

Credit: Bayonet Ocean Vehicles

Greensea Systems today launched Bayonet Ocean Vehicles, a new company created to develop, manufacture, and distribute a line of amphibious robots recently acquired from C-2 Innovations Inc.

The deal includes the acquisition of the IP and inventory of C-2 Innovations’ crawling robot product line. The robots have been rebranded and are launched to market as the Bayonet 150, Bayonet 250, and Bayonet 350 vehicles.

Bayonet joins the Greensea group of companies as an independent entity managed by the Greensea Executive Team. Founder of C-2 Innovations Arnis Mangolds joins Bayonet Ocean Vehicles as VP Programs, and previous C-2 Innovations’ Principal Investigator employee, Mike Farinella takes the role of Senior Engineer of the new company. The company is based in Plymouth, Mass., co-located with Greensea, in a newly renovated 17,000 sq.ft manufacturing facility with waterfront access for year-round testing and training.Credit: Bayonet Ocean Vehicles

“We have been working with C-2 Innovations since 2018, providing them with a C2 software suite built on OPENSEA," said Ben Kinnaman, founder and CEO of both Greensea and Bayonet. "The seafloor crawling robot systems they developed are unique because they fill a void in autonomous ocean systems as they can work in the surf zone and carry larger sensor payloads on the seafloor. Bayonet has the resources to scale and advance the product line, and strategically, the crawler product line complements Greensea’s autonomy portfolio for defense applications.”

Deployable from land or water independent of weather, the range of Bayonet crawlers have been designed to transit along the ocean floor as well as on land, making them the only robotic platform in the world capable of working between 40fsw and the dunes on the beach as well as in the deep ocean. Their application includes amphibious operations and littoral warfare such as mine detection and clearance, seafloor, beach zone and river surveys, environmental, monitoring and wharf inspections.

Related News

Copyright gudkovandrey/AdobeStock

Reseach Finds Fin Whale Songs Shed Light on Migration Patterns

A Curtin University-led research team has uncovered valuable information on the migration patterns of the fin whale, as well…

Photo courtesy NIWA/The Nippon Foundation

Subsea Science: Tonga Eruption Discoveries Defy Expectations

New findings from the record-breaking Tongan volcanic eruption are “surprising and unexpected”, say scientists from New Zealand’s…

Figure caption text: Sea surface temperature pattern associated with the ocean contribution to unusual mixed layer heat variations (red warm, blue cold). Source: the NEMO ocean model component of the high-resolution climate simulation used for part of the study.

The Ocean and its role in Unusual Temperature Changes

A study by scientists at the National Oceanography Center (NOC) published in Nature Communications Earth and Environment…

The Chinese White Dolphin (Sousa Chinensis, also referred to as the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin) was classed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List copy. Photo courtesy OceanAlpha

Unmanned Vessels Help to Protect Threatened Marine Lives in China

In April 2022, Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) and passive acoustic monitoring technologies were used in China for the first…

Credit: Armach

Armach Robotics Launches Its First Hull Service Robot

Armach Robotics, the robotic hull-cleaning subscription service company launched last year as a Greensea spin-off, has launched…

Credit: Anduril

Anduril to Build Extra Large AUVs for Royal Australian Navy

Defense technology company Anduril Industries has entered into commercial negotiations with the  Australian Defence Force…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

The Underwater Centre

The Underwater Centre is the ideal location to conduct subsea trials and testing, with tidal depths over 150m, a 1.5M litre onshore tank, plus industry experienced personnel.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Remove or reuse? Corals on oil platforms could kick-start the deep-sea ecosystem

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Able Seaman (AB)

● Scripps Institution of Oceanography ● San Diego, CA, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news