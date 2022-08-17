Wednesday, August 17, 2022
 
Greensea Appoints Krahn as Director of Programs

Greensea Systems hired Laura Krahn as Director of Programs. Photo courtesy Greensea

Greensea Systems hired  Laura Krahn as Director of Programs, a newly created position.

Prior to joining Greensea, Krahn worked in Software Development, IT Management, and as a Senior Consultant. As Director of Programs, Krahn will lead Greensea’s team of Program Managers and will ultimately be responsible for the overall success of each program and product.

