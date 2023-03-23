Thursday, March 23, 2023
 
New Wave Media

March 23, 2023

Greensea Demonstrates Untethered ROV Operation at Sea

©Greensea

©Greensea

Greensea Systems, a marine robotic software solutions provider, recently demonstrated untethered autonomy for ROVs.

Using a commercially available Defender ROV from VideoRay, outfitted with batteries, an acoustic modem, and the new OPENSEA Edge system, Greensea says it has successfully proven the untethered operation of an ROV at sea.

"OPENSEA Edge puts a tremendous amount of processing power at the edge, right on the robot, where it can work directly with sensors to process that data onboard, eliminating the need for a topside computer via the tether. This dual, parallel NVIDIA edge platform runs Greensea’s open architecture software, OPENSEA, and handles the sonar and video perception feeds while providing autonomy, navigation, communications, and task management for the robot," Greensea says.

Once the need to send all of the data, all of the time to a topside computer was no longer necessary, data could reside on the vehicle, sending only the most crucial pieces of information for a human operator to supervise. Reducing the amount and frequency of data being transmitted means that a lower bandwidth/higher latency communication method, such as acoustic modems, could be used, Greensea further said.

During recent operations conducted at sea, Greensea said it was able to demonstrate that a VideoRay Defender outfitted with OPENSEA Edge was able to search, classify, map, and inspect during a mock EOD mission while being untethered. Operators supervised the autonomous ROV through Greensea’s EOD Workspace user interface for defense applications, the company said.

©Greensea


Over-the-horizon Comms

Greensea also utilized its safe C2 (standoff command and control) technology to provide seafloor to over-the-horizon communications. This enabled the supervision of the ROV over very low bandwidth and very high latency-sparse data connections by an operator using a tablet.

"Eliminating the tether, surface ship, and onsite operator from ROV operations presents the opportunity for the industry to realize a new era of working in the ocean”, states Ben Kinnaman, Greensea’s CEO. “In this concept, our reach into the ocean is infinite and presence persistent. This demonstration shows that it is possible, affordable, and enabling."

In addition to VideoRay being the vehicle partner in this test, Greenea partnered with SeeByte, Inc. for the Automatic Target Recognition (ATR) on OPENSEA Edge, and OceanComm, Inc. for the acoustic modem solution.

Greensea continues to develop OPENSEA Edge for both defense and commercial use, and will be demonstrating the latest developments along with Safe C2 at Ocean Business in the UK, and Offshore Technology Conference, Houston, TX, this spring.

Related News

Credit: The Philippines Coast Guard

Philippines Finds Sunken Fuel Tanker 3 Weeks after Spill

A leaking fuel tanker that sank off the central Philippines three weeks ago has been found using an underwater robot from Japan…

A harbor in Christiansö (© konradkerker / Adobe Stock)

Denmark Investigates Yacht Linked to Nord Stream Blasts

Danish police have searched for a yacht on a tiny Baltic Sea island near the Nord Stream pipeline blast sites, the local…

(Photo: Danish Defense)

New Intelligence Points to Pro-Ukraine Group in Nord Stream Attack

New intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials suggests that a pro-Ukraine group - likely comprised of Ukrainians or Russians…

© A_visual / Adobe Stock

Nations Secure UN Global High Seas Biodiversity Pact

Negotiators from more than 100 countries completed a U.N. treaty to protect the high seas on Saturday, a long-awaited step…

Teledyne Marine’s SeaRaptor is an AUV of choice for Argeo. Photo courtesy Argeo

Subsea: Argeo Builds the Tools to Bridge the Data Gap

Argeo is an offshore service company, created in 2017 and on the move, driven by its mission to transform the ocean surveying…

Image courtesy Ocean Business

Ocean Business '23 preps for Southampton, Announces Exhibitor List

With two months to go until Ocean Business 2023, more than 300 manufacturers and service providers have booked space at the sold-out show…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician IAT - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 23, 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news