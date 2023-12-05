Tuesday, December 5, 2023
 
Greensea IQ Demos Autonomous Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mission

Image courtesy Greensea IQ

Image courtesy Greensea IQ

Greensea IQ reports it has completed a demonstration of a prototype Autonomous EOD Maritime Response Vehicle (AEMRV) for the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and US Navy. Leaning on the capabilities of OPENSEA Edge, the system provides the computing resources needed to power edge perception systems and advanced autonomous behaviors of EOD Workspace, allowing human-on-the-loop autonomy and untethered command and control over the ROV platform.

The demo took place over several days in September in the open ocean off the coast of San Diego, featuring a fully integrated OPENSEA Edge-driven untethered ROV, a VideoRay MSS Defender modified by Greensea IQ to include batteries and an acoustic modem. During the demo, real world tasks were demonstrated by autonomously searching the environment for threats utilizing acoustic communications.

This demonstration highlighted the autonomy system for EOD Workspace, Greensea IQ's robot agnostic software platform for Mine Countermeasure (MCM) and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) operations. It also showcased Safe C2, Greensea IQ's communication platform for long-range standoff command and control of autonomous ocean robots, both integrated within the OPENSEA Edge modular, hardware-agnostic system.

Greensea IQ has worked under contract with the DIU since 2021 to develop a fully autonomous and untethered software platform for ROVs used in MCM and EOD operations. This exercise was the final demonstration of the successful prototype delivered to the US Navy for further evaluation.

Image courtesy Greensea IQ

