Greensea Expands FAST Team

Marine robotics technology specialist Greensea Systems Inc. announces the hire of Jaine Perotti as Junior Robotics Engineer on its growing FAST team. The FAST Team is Greensea’s rapid response support team that work on a broad range of projects helping to facilitate a smooth integration with Greensea’s OPENSEA software platform. As a member of the FAST team Jaine will be designing, analyzing, testing, integrating software and electronics, and providing technical customer support both offshore and remotely.

Chelsea Allen, VP of Operations, said, “Greensea’s FAST team provides integration and engineering expertise in support of our customers. The team is led by Regina Yopak who has built an ambitious group of engineers, passionate about robotics. We look for smart engineers who are not afraid to roll their sleeves up to solve problems, and can jump right into developing software solutions. Jaine embodies this attitude and is already contributing towards the advancement of new technologies.”

“What excited me about taking a job at Greensea on the FAST team was the opportunity to work in the marine industry on a variety of robotics projects - from large ROVs to small crawlers,” Perotti said. “I have been fascinated by robots ever since participating in the FIRST® Robotics Competition in high school, a global initiative to inspire young people into STEM, as well as having a love for the ocean. My interest in subsea technology was solidified during my summer internships at both MBARI and FAU Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, where I developed embedded software applications for oceanographic instrumentation. I also had the opportunity to develop software for an ROV during my capstone project and go out to sea, an experience which I loved! My position on the FAST team is combining everything that I am passionate about. I am excited to be contributing to some of Greensea’s most cutting-edge projects.”

“I feel welcomed and supported by Greensea’s collaborative company culture. Everyone here is not only passionate about what they do, but are willing to share their knowledge, and directly involve new engineers like me in important work. I am incredibly lucky as a junior engineer to be able to have the experiences I am having!”

Jaine received dual Bachelor of Science degrees (Robotics and Physics) from the State University of New York College at Plattsburgh where she graduated summa cum laude.