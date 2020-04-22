 
April 22, 2020

Greensea Expands, Again

Greensea recently added key personnel to its engineering team in its Plymouth, Mass., office to support their hull robotics program.  James Truman, Senior Robotics Engineer, is leading the development of Greensea’s latest technology, a hull crawling robot with precise hull-relative navigation and autonomy capabilities. Assisting James on the hull robotics program is Sam Fladung, Robotics Engineer.

“James is one of the best engineers I know. I first met him at graduate school and then worked with him at Phoenix International,” said Greensea CEO, Ben Kinnaman. “We have built a lot of robots together. I’ve been trying to get him to work for us at Greensea for years and finally, with the opening of our Plymouth office and the new hull robotics program, the timing was right. We’re thrilled to have him on our team and excited to build more robots with him.”

James has a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University in mechanical engineering with a focus on robotics and controls, and over eighteen years of submersible robotics experience, most recently in his role as Chief Engineer for Teledyne Webb Research.  

Partnering with James on the hull robotics team is Sam Fladung. Sam has over a decade of experience as a robotics engineer.  Prior to Greensea, he worked at Teledyne Marine where he was instrumental in advancing their glider program. Sam is a graduate of Cornell University with a B.S. in Electrical and Computer Engineering. “We’re happy to have another Cornell grad join our team,” said Shay Osler, Cornell graduate and Engineering Manager, Greensea. “With Sam’s education and experience, he has ramped up quickly and is an important contributor to the hull robotics program.”

