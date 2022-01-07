Greensea Hires Business Development VP for Defense

Greensea, creator of OPENSEA, a universal open architecture software platform for the marine industry, announced it has hired Paco Santana as Vice President of Business Development - Defense. Paco will immediately begin connecting with and developing relationships with current and future military partners.

“Paco brings a breadth of experience to Greensea having served in the U.S. Navy, as well as having worked with some of the best known companies in the marine industry,” said Ben Kinnaman, Greensea CEO. “Who better to support our military customers than someone who truly understands the challenges and risks that they face? We are excited to have someone who is well regarded within this industry to lead our efforts in this area. I have known Paco for years and am truly honored to have him join the team.”

Paco joins Greensea after serving as a Commander in the U.S. Navy for more than 22 years. He previously held Business Development positions at VideoRay, iRobot and Riptide.

“I joined Greensea because of their commitment to the EOD and SOF communities,” Santana said. “I want to be able to serve and support the military communities that are an integral part of who I am as a person. I am also excited to help Greensea meet all their future objectives.”