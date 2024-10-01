Greensea IQ Nets $1.9M NAVSEA Contract to Enhance ROV System

Greensea IQ has secured a Phase II contract from the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) to enhance the capabilities of a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) platform by integrating manipulators and providing one-operator control of the ROV and manipulator system.

The contract, including options, is valued at $1.9 million and spans up to three years if all options are exercised.

The integration of the systems will allow ROVs to perform increasingly complex tasks in marine environments, using a single control system for both the ROV and manipulator.

This innovation aims to optimize performance, reduce operator workload, and simplify control station complexity.

“I founded Greensea with the singular vision of using autonomy and advanced technologies to improve the relationship between operator and robot in the ocean industry. We have always specialized in the pragmatic application of bleeding-edge autonomy, AI, navigation, and Human Machine Interface developments.

“This project with the U.S. Navy is the epitome of Greensea’s motivation. It will allow defense operators to use robots as meaningful and viable tools offshore, creating scale and safety in their mission to combat threats,” said Ben Kinnaman, CEO of Greensea IQ.

The challenges of working with manipulators on small ROV platforms is not unique to Expeditionary Forces. As ROV platforms have gotten smaller and more capable and electric manipulators have become more viable for serious underwater tasks, their combined potential is significant for the offshore industry as well as defense.