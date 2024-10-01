Wednesday, October 2, 2024
 
New Wave Media

October 1, 2024

Greensea IQ Nets $1.9M NAVSEA Contract to Enhance ROV System

Illustration (Credit: Greensea IQ)

Illustration (Credit: Greensea IQ)

Greensea IQ has secured a Phase II contract from the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) to enhance the capabilities of a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) platform by integrating manipulators and providing one-operator control of the ROV and manipulator system.

The contract, including options, is valued at $1.9 million and spans up to three years if all options are exercised.

The integration of the systems will allow ROVs to perform increasingly complex tasks in marine environments, using a single control system for both the ROV and manipulator.

This innovation aims to optimize performance, reduce operator workload, and simplify control station complexity.

“I founded Greensea with the singular vision of using autonomy and advanced technologies to improve the relationship between operator and robot in the ocean industry. We have always specialized in the pragmatic application of bleeding-edge autonomy, AI, navigation, and Human Machine Interface developments.

“This project with the U.S. Navy is the epitome of Greensea’s motivation. It will allow defense operators to use robots as meaningful and viable tools offshore, creating scale and safety in their mission to combat threats,” said Ben Kinnaman, CEO of Greensea IQ.

The challenges of working with manipulators on small ROV platforms is not unique to Expeditionary Forces. As ROV platforms have gotten smaller and more capable and electric manipulators have become more viable for serious underwater tasks, their combined potential is significant for the offshore industry as well as defense.

Related News

(Photo: MINDEF Singapore)

Singapore Boosts Undersea Might with Two New Submarines

Singapore commissioned two new advanced submarines on Tuesday, vessels its navy says are meant to protect sea lines of communication…

Collaboration at the Co. Innovation Centre. © JAC Marketing Agency

Co. Innovation Centre in NL Opens Its Doors to the World

The Co. Innovation Centre is a multi-sectoral space for established and growing companies to converge, collaborate and co-create.

Collaboration at the Co. Innovation Centre. © JAC Marketing Agency

Technology Time - Newfoundland & Labrador Style

In the market for innovative maritime, offshore and subsea technology? If so, it’s a good bet that your colleagues in Newfoundland…

(Credit: NKT)

Gemini Offshore Wind Farm Comes Back Online

Danish subsea cable and services firm NKT has taken part in the repair of export cables at 600 MW Gemini offshore wind in the Netherlands…

Photo copyrigght GT

Editorial : Inside the Power of Newfoundland & Labrador

Earlier this year I was invited to St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador, to discover how the cumulative maritime, offshore…

© Olga Zarytska / Adobe Stock

Oceans Have Seasons Too – And Climate Change Could be Messing with Them

Britain’s seas are rich in wildlife, but many of its species can only be seen with a microscope. These are the plankton…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The art of surveying artificial reefs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● NOAA

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news