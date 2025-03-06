Greensea IQ opens new service center in Miami

Greensea IQ expanded its EverClean operations with a new service center in Miami, Florida.

The new facility, located in Hialeah, Florida, will house both office and workshop space. The Miami location will accommodate an expanded EverClean support team dedicated to servicing customers in the region. With Miami serving as a global hub for cruise operations, the expansion furthers Greensea IQ's ability to provide ship operators with an efficient and environmentally responsible hull maintenance solution.

“As the cruise industry continues to prioritize operational efficiency and sustainability, EverClean is becoming an essential service for maintaining optimal hull performance,” said John Dunn, Chief Operating Officer of Greensea IQ. “Expanding into Miami allows us to provide direct, on-the-ground support to our growing customer base while also establishing a key foothold for further expansion into the Caribbean.”

With more than 250 service deployments in 2024, EverClean is the only proven commercially available proactive in-water hull cleaning service, ensuring vessels maintain peak performance while preventing biofouling from advancing to a harmful stage. By maintaining a clean hull, EverClean reduces fuel consumption, lowers emissions, and mitigates environmental risks associated with invasive species transfer for its customers.

“We are excited to bring EverClean’s proven benefits to more ship operators in Miami, Everglades and beyond,” said Rob Howard, Chief Growth Officer at Greensea IQ. “This expansion reinforces our commitment to our customers in South Florida by providing the additional resources needed to achieve the current and future economic and environmental goals of our customers.”