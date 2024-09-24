Greensea IQ Partners with WHOI to Advance Ocean Research Technologies

Marine robotics innovator Greensea IQ has announced a partnership with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) aimed at revolutionizing ocean research technologies. The collaboration will tap into the combined strengths of Greensea IQ's advanced navigation, robotics, and remote operation systems alongside WHOI’s expertise in deep-sea exploration and underwater system design.

Working closely with WHOI’s Deep Submergence Laboratory (DSL) and the National Deep Submergence Facility (NDSF), the initiative seeks to develop scalable technological solutions that enhance access to the deep ocean for scientific inquiry. By focusing on improving operational efficiency and ensuring compatibility with existing systems, the partnership aims to bolster the capabilities of remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV).

At the heart of this collaboration is a commitment to fostering an environment of open cooperation, allowing for the integration of both existing and new subsea platforms. Greensea IQ’s open architecture platform will serve as the foundational framework for these advancements. This initiative is set to modernize deep-sea research efforts in the U.S. by establishing common standards and technologies that will be shared across the scientific community via NDSF.

“Two technology leaders, WHOI and Greensea IQ, are collaborating to break down barriers that often hinder innovation, leveraging their combined strengths to advance ocean research,” said Ben Kinnaman, Greensea IQ CEO. “Greensea IQ has a rich history within the scientific community with the adoption of OPENSEA by several research institutions such as MBARI and Schmidt Ocean Institute. By extending OPENSEA, our open architecture platform, further into the science community via NDSF, Greensea IQ will make a higher impact that will support a more diverse community of scientists and researchers.”

Andy Bowen, Director of the NDSF and a Principal Engineer at WHOI, said, “Our experience at the forefront of ocean science and exploration pairs well with Greensea IQ’s mission to expand a common set of foundational tools that enable broader and more flexible access”. Bowen goes on to add, “For more than half a century, WHOI has pioneered deep submergence technology. Forging this collaboration with Greensea IQ is a natural continuation of that legacy, one that will power greater reach and impact for the tools that form the basis of our current and future understanding of the ocean that serves as our planet’s life-support system.”

Kinnaman added, “Systems and technologies that come out of this alliance will be ready to take on the challenges that face us as we turn to the ocean to solve our generation's most complex problems. We are humbled to be chosen to work alongside such a revered institution.”