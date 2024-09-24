Wednesday, September 25, 2024
 
New Wave Media

September 24, 2024

Greensea IQ Partners with WHOI to Advance Ocean Research Technologies

Regina Yopak, Product Manager of Science and Research Technologies at Greensea IQ, presents to WHOI during a visit in 2023. (Photo: Greensea IQ)

Regina Yopak, Product Manager of Science and Research Technologies at Greensea IQ, presents to WHOI during a visit in 2023. (Photo: Greensea IQ)

Marine robotics innovator Greensea IQ has announced a partnership with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) aimed at revolutionizing ocean research technologies. The collaboration will tap into the combined strengths of Greensea IQ's advanced navigation, robotics, and remote operation systems alongside WHOI’s expertise in deep-sea exploration and underwater system design.

Working closely with WHOI’s Deep Submergence Laboratory (DSL) and the National Deep Submergence Facility (NDSF), the initiative seeks to develop scalable technological solutions that enhance access to the deep ocean for scientific inquiry. By focusing on improving operational efficiency and ensuring compatibility with existing systems, the partnership aims to bolster the capabilities of remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV).

At the heart of this collaboration is a commitment to fostering an environment of open cooperation, allowing for the integration of both existing and new subsea platforms. Greensea IQ’s open architecture platform will serve as the foundational framework for these advancements. This initiative is set to modernize deep-sea research efforts in the U.S. by establishing common standards and technologies that will be shared across the scientific community via NDSF.

“Two technology leaders, WHOI and Greensea IQ, are collaborating to break down barriers that often hinder innovation, leveraging their combined strengths to advance ocean research,” said Ben Kinnaman, Greensea IQ CEO. “Greensea IQ has a rich history within the scientific community with the adoption of OPENSEA by several research institutions such as MBARI and Schmidt Ocean Institute. By extending OPENSEA, our open architecture platform, further into the science community via NDSF, Greensea IQ will make a higher impact that will support a more diverse community of scientists and researchers.”

Andy Bowen, Director of the NDSF and a Principal Engineer at WHOI, said, “Our experience at the forefront of ocean science and exploration pairs well with Greensea IQ’s mission to expand a common set of foundational tools that enable broader and more flexible access”. Bowen goes on to add, “For more than half a century, WHOI has pioneered deep submergence technology. Forging this collaboration with Greensea IQ is a natural continuation of that legacy, one that will power greater reach and impact for the tools that form the basis of our current and future understanding of the ocean that serves as our planet’s life-support system.”

Kinnaman added, “Systems and technologies that come out of this alliance will be ready to take on the challenges that face us as we turn to the ocean to solve our generation's most complex problems. We are humbled to be chosen to work alongside such a revered institution.”

Related News

Aerial view from Signal Hill across Gibbet Hill with the Queen's Battery Barracks and the Narrows into St John's Harbor. Copyright Ralf Broskvar/AdobeStock

Spaces & Places: Inside the ‘Crown Jewels’ of Newfoundland & Labrador

The spaces and places of Newfoundland and Labrador’s maritime, offshore and subsea industries.The maritime industry in Newfoundland…

© Nabugu / Adobe Stock

NOAA and Esri Collaborate to Revolutionize Ocean Data Accessibility

In a move to enhance the accessibility and utility of ocean and coastal data, NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) and Esri…

(Photo: HII)

HII Delivers REMUS 620 UUVs to NOAA

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced that its Mission Technologies division has built and delivered two REMUS 620…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Starts 2D Seismic Survey Offshore Sumatra

Norwegian seismic company TGS has started the acquisition of a 2D seismic survey in the Sumatra basin, Indonesia.The survey…

OPT's next-gen PowerBuoy (Credit: OPT)

OPT Concludes Next-Gen PowerBuoy Ocean Trials

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has completed more than four months of offshore testing of its next generation PowerBuoy in…

© Goinyk / Adobe Stock

Has Antarctica Reached Point of No Return?

Nearly 1,500 academics, researchers and scientists specializing in Antarctica gathered in southern Chile for the 11th Scientific…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
Newfoundland and Labrador
eMagazine Supplement
Newfoundland and Labrador
Sponsored by:
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Cook

● NOAA

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news