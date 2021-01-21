 
New Wave Media

January 21, 2021

Greensea Receives US Navy Award

“The long range standoff command and control of ROVs is the single best solution to keep the warfighter safe by getting them as far as possible from a subsea threat,” said Ben Kinnaman, CEO of Greensea.

“The long range standoff command and control of ROVs is the single best solution to keep the warfighter safe by getting them as far as possible from a subsea threat,” said Ben Kinnaman, CEO of Greensea.

Greensea's open architecture technology on Remotely Operated Vehicles furthered by Small Business Innovation Research Phase II grant

Greensea Systems, Inc. creator of OPENSEA, an open architecture robotics platform for the marine industry, won a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) ASAP grant totaling $1,100,000, with option for additional funding, for the continued development of Standoff Command and Control of Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs). This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, under Contract No. N6833521C0113.

The Phase II award will further the development of Greensea's long range standoff command and control system for ROVs towards providing the US Navy a capability of conducting waterborne Explosive Ordnance Disposal operations with marine robotics from a safe standoff distance.  The standoff system is hardware, transmission, and vehicle agnostic and provides high levels of autonomy for the ROV as well as the coordination of launch and recovery, vehicle tether, and host USV platform.  Greensea's long range standoff system leverages almost 15 years of developing supervised autonomy systems for ROVs and by virtue of being built on OPENSEA, is entirely open architecture.  Commercial applications of this technology include operating highly integrated ROVs and robotic systems from Unmanned Surface Vessels by operators located anywhere in the world.

“The long range standoff command and control of ROVs is the single best solution to keep the warfighter safe by getting them as far as possible from a subsea threat,” said Ben Kinnaman, CEO of Greensea.  

While the technology is being developed for the military, Greensea is working with companies on commercialized variants of the technology.

Related News

Photo: Nortek

Acoustic Tech Used to prep for America's Cup

INEOS TEAM UK needed accurate measurements of speed through water while training for the America’s Cup in waters with complex current flows.

Three world-class autonomous uncrewed minesweeping systems, to dispose of sea mines while reducing the risk to life of Royal Navy personnel will be delivered under an agreement between industry and Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), a trading entity and joint-defense organization within the UK Ministry of Defence - Credit: DE&S

UK: Royal Navy to Get Uncrewed Minesweeping System

Uncrewed minesweeping systems, designed by Atlas Elektronik, will detect and destroy sea mines on naval operations for the UK Royal Navy…

An offshore platform in Norway - Credit:Jone Gundersen/AdobeStock

Norway Eyes Sea Change in Deep Dive for Metals Instead of Oil

Norway's oil and gas reserves have made it one of the world's wealthiest countries but its dreams for deep-sea discovery…

(Photo: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC Resumes Plan to Split in Two

Franco-American oil services firm TechnipFMC Plc said on Thursday it resumed its plan to split itself into two, after delaying…

Spatial Integrated Systems' unmanned systems solutions, including multi-vehicle collaborative autonomy, sensor fusion and perception, have been fielded for more than 6,000 hours on 23 vessel types. Image courtesy HII

HII Acquires Autonomy Business from Spatial Integrated Systems

In a move that further expands its unmanned systems capabilities, Huntington Ingalls Industries acquired the autonomy business…

Kovalenko I - AdobeStock

Elbit Systems to Buy Sparton for $380 Million

Israel-based international defense electronics company Elbit Systems has signed an agreement to buy maritime defense contractor…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

GEOMARES SAS

GeoMares S.A.S. is a Colombian company, specialized in marine services, founded in 2009, with 100% private funding. We have amply experienced personnel and equipment for shallow water submarine cable installation with recent projects such as the SAC-Seg.H Extension project in Buenaventura, and Globenet Seg.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news