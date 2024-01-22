Tuesday, January 23, 2024
 
Greensea IQ Searches for CFO

Greensea IQ is entering a new phase of expansion, announcing it is seeking an individual for the newly established position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Greensea IQ is venturing into new markets for robotics within the maritime and defense sectors. In order to effectively support and steer these expansion initiatives, the successful candidate for the role of CFO will play a crucial role in providing the leadership necessary to manage the financial complexity of Greensea IQ’s dual-use technology, to ensure a smooth and scalable response to the increasing global demand.

The CFO will play a pivotal role within the executive team in shaping and executing Greensea IQ's strategic financial objectives to fully leverage its potential. The selected candidate will be responsible for overseeing financial operations, providing strategic financial guidance, and ensuring the company's financial health and sustainability throughout the company’s growth trajectory.

“We are looking for a visionary leader with a proven track record in financial management and strategic planning,” said Ben Kinnaman, CEO of Greensea IQ. “The CFO will be instrumental in guiding our company through its next phase of growth and ensuring our financial strategies align with our overall mission and values.”

Interested candidates can click here to learn more about the position. This position is in Burlington, VT, but candidates in the Plymouth, MA area will be considered.
 

