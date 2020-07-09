Halliburton, TechnipFMC Launch Acoustic Sensing Solution for Subsea Wells

Oilfield services giants Halliburton and TechnipFMC have jointly introduced Odassea, described as the first distributed acoustic sensing solution for subsea wells.

The technology platform enables operators to execute intervention-less seismic imaging and reservoir diagnostics to reduce the total cost of ownership while improving reservoir knowledge, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"The Odassea service integrates hardware and digital systems to strengthen digital capabilities in subsea reservoir monitoring and production optimization," the statement reads.

Halliburton provides the fiber optic sensing technology, completions, and analysis for reservoir diagnostics, while TechnipFMC provides the optical connectivity from the topside to the completions.

Through the collaboration, operators can accelerate full field subsea fiber optic sensing, design, and execution, Halliburton and TechnpFMC said.

“We are excited to introduce a new technology platform which allows our customers to monitor reservoir performance in real-time,” said Trey Clark, vice president of Halliburton Wireline and Perforating.

“By collaborating with TechnipFMC, we can harness our combined subsurface and subsea expertise to deliver differentiated products to the marketplace that provide value for our customers.”

“This project enables an enhanced level of reservoir understanding for our customers and expands our unique integrated subsea solution,” said Christina Johansen, vice president of TechnipFMC Subsea Product Manufacturing.