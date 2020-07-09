 
New Wave Media

July 9, 2020

Halliburton, TechnipFMC Launch Acoustic Sensing Solution for Subsea Wells

Illustration; Credit-TechnipFMC

Illustration; Credit-TechnipFMC

Oilfield services giants Halliburton and TechnipFMC have jointly introduced Odassea, described as the first distributed acoustic sensing solution for subsea wells. 

The technology platform enables operators to execute intervention-less seismic imaging and reservoir diagnostics to reduce the total cost of ownership while improving reservoir knowledge, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"The Odassea service integrates hardware and digital systems to strengthen digital capabilities in subsea reservoir monitoring and production optimization," the statement reads.

Halliburton provides the fiber optic sensing technology, completions, and analysis for reservoir diagnostics, while TechnipFMC provides the optical connectivity from the topside to the completions. 

Through the collaboration, operators can accelerate full field subsea fiber optic sensing, design, and execution, Halliburton and TechnpFMC said.

“We are excited to introduce a new technology platform which allows our customers to monitor reservoir performance in real-time,” said Trey Clark, vice president of Halliburton Wireline and Perforating.

“By collaborating with TechnipFMC, we can harness our combined subsurface and subsea expertise to deliver differentiated products to the marketplace that provide value for our customers.”

“This project enables an enhanced level of reservoir understanding for our customers and expands our unique integrated subsea solution,” said Christina Johansen, vice president of TechnipFMC Subsea Product Manufacturing.  

Email

Related News

Credit:Oceaneering

Oceaneering Lands W. Australia Order

Oceaneering has won a contract to provide a number of monobore diverless connectors for an offshore Western Australia project.Oceaneering…

Norbit Release ‘Winghead’ Multibeam Sonar

Norbit Subsea released Winghead, the latest addition to the Norbit family of multibeam sonars.The Winghead is a true 1024…

Edda Sun - Credit: Neptune Energy

Fugro Inspecting Cygnus Subsea Structures

Dutch offshore geo-data specialist Fugro will deploy remote monitoring technology to survey subsea structures at the Cygnus…

(File Photo: Oceaneering)

Oceaneering Nets 3-year Inspection Services Contract with Chevron in Angola

Offshore and subsea services provider Oceaneering has secured a contract with Chevron's Angola subsidiary Cabinda Gulf Oil…

Symphony - Image Credit: Schlumberger

Schlumberger Introduces Remote Well Op and Downhole Reservoir Testing Tech

Oilfield services giant Schlumberger has this week introduced two interesting technologies for remote well operations and downhole reservoir testing…

Aker Solutions Develops Faster Offshore Well Workover System

Norwegian engineering company Aker Solutions has said it has developed a modified workover system that enables faster and…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Glenair UK Limited

Glenair is a leading supplier of interconnect solutions to the Offshore Industry. We specialise in providing harsh environment connectors, backshells, connector accessories and sealed harnesses for a wide range of high reliability applications. Please visit us…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jun 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news