Helix Secures Five-Year Decommissioning Contract in Gulf of Mexico

Q4000 well intervention vessel (Credit: Helix Energy Solutions)

U.S.-based oil and gas services firm Helix Energy Solutions has signed a five-year agreement with oil and gas company Talos Energy for decommissioning services in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Helix Energy Solutions will provide decommissioning services for offshore wells and infrastructure, primarily on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico Shelf as part of the agreement signed in February 2024.

Decommissioning work under the contract is expected to start in the second quarter 2024, Talos Energy said in an update.

This follows Helix Energy Solutions’ engagement in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico from 2023, when the company secured a 39-well decommissioning contract in with an unnamed client.

The project was awarded to Helix's Louisiana-based subsidiary Helix Alliance, which used the EPIC Hedron heavy lift derrick barge for structure removals, liftboats for plug and abandonment activities, the Triton Explorer dive support vessel for pipeline abandonments, and multiple Helix Alliance OSVs and several other Helix Alliance assets throughout the campaign.

More recently, Helix Energy Solutions signed the extension of its decommissioning contract with Trident Energy for work offshore Brazil. The contract extension is for an additional 12 months and in direct continuation of the current contract.

The second contract the company secured in February 2024 was for a deepwater well intervention work with Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (Esso) at Erha and Usan fields, offshore Nigeria.

The project is expected to start in September 2024, and will employ the Q4000, a DP3 riser-based semi-submersible well intervention vessel, scheduled to be in Nigeria into 2025.

Helix Secures Deepwater Well Intervention Contract in West Africa

Helix Energy Extends Decommissioning Contract with Trident

