January 14, 2022

Hellenic Cables Delivers Inter-array Cables for Dominion Energy's CVOW Project

Credit: Dominion Energy (File Photo)

Hellenic Cables has completed cable manufacturing and loading for shipment, as part of the contract with the U.S. renewables firm Dominion Energy for the partial supply of inter-array cables for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) commercial project.

Once online, the 2.6GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project will generate enough clean energy to power up to 660,000 homes.

Hellenic Cables was responsible for the design, supply, and storage of approximately 50 km of 66 kV, XLPE insulated submarine inter-array cables, connecting the wind turbines to the offshore substation.

The cables have been manufactured in Hellenic Cables’ submarine cable production facility in Corinth, Greece.

"We are proud to support Dominion Energy in this flagship project, one of the first commercial-scale offshore wind projects in the US, with our world-class cable design and manufacturing expertise. In doing so, we are doing our part in enabling the clean energy transition in Virginia, the United States, and the world,” commented Mr. Alexis Alexiou, CEO of Cenergy Holdings and Hellenic Cables.

“Hellenic Cables is a global leader and brings years of experience to help us deliver clean, renewable energy to our Virginia customers,” said Joshua Bennett, Dominion Energy’s vice president of offshore wind.

