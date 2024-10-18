Hellenic Cables Secures Inter-Array Cabling Contract for NJ Offshore Wind Farm

Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, has secured inter-array cable supply contract for the Leading Light Wind project, one of the largest offshore wind projects in the United States.

Hellenic Cables will supply 65km of 132kV inter-array cables, a part of the project’s total inter-array cable needs.

The Leading Light Wind project, being developed by lead developer Invenergy and co-developer energyRe, is located over 40 miles off the coast of the New Jersey, in the New York Bight lease area.

The offshore wind farm will be able to generate 2,400 MW of clean energy, enough to power up to one million homes annually while offsetting 4 million tons of CO2 emissions each year once operational.

The delivery of the inter-array cables is planned for 2030, with the production of certain cable components starting immediately at Hellenic Cables’ facility in Corinth, Greece.

“We are honored to collaborate with Leading Light Wind on this landmark project, which strengthens the U.S. offshore wind supply chain. Our contribution to the Leading Light Wind project underscores Hellenic Cables’ commitment to providing pioneering solutions that support the energy transition and enhance sustainability on a global scale,” said Alexis Alexiou, CEO at Cenergy Holdings.

“Leading Light Wind is thrilled to partner with Hellenic Cables to leverage this cutting-edge cable technology. This partnership marks an exciting milestone for Leading Light Wind and will enable innovation and efficiency in our project design,” added Wes Jacobs, Leading Light Wind Project Director.