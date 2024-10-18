 
New Wave Media

October 18, 2024

Hellenic Cables Secures Inter-Array Cabling Contract for NJ Offshore Wind Farm

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, has secured inter-array cable supply contract for the Leading Light Wind project, one of the largest offshore wind projects in the United States.

Hellenic Cables will supply 65km of 132kV inter-array cables, a part of the project’s total inter-array cable needs.

The Leading Light Wind project, being developed by lead developer Invenergy and co-developer energyRe, is located over 40 miles off the coast of the New Jersey, in the New York Bight lease area.

The offshore wind farm will be able to generate 2,400 MW of clean energy, enough to power up to one million homes annually while offsetting 4 million tons of CO2 emissions each year once operational.

The delivery of the inter-array cables is planned for 2030, with the production of certain cable components starting immediately at Hellenic Cables’ facility in Corinth, Greece.

“We are honored to collaborate with Leading Light Wind on this landmark project, which strengthens the U.S. offshore wind supply chain. Our contribution to the Leading Light Wind project underscores Hellenic Cables’ commitment to providing pioneering solutions that support the energy transition and enhance sustainability on a global scale,” said Alexis Alexiou, CEO at Cenergy Holdings.

“Leading Light Wind is thrilled to partner with Hellenic Cables to leverage this cutting-edge cable technology. This partnership marks an exciting milestone for Leading Light Wind and will enable innovation and efficiency in our project design,” added Wes Jacobs, Leading Light Wind Project Director.

Related News

(Credit: Beam)

Beam Launches New System to Advance 3D Mapping for Offshore Wind

Beam, a company created by the merger of Rovco and Vaarst, has unveiled SubSLAM X3, a new underwater perception system designed…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro to Collect Metocean Data for Ørsted’s Offshore Wind Farms in Australia

Fugro has been selected by Ørsted to undertake a 12-month floating lidar measurement campaign for its Gippsland offshore wind farms…

AROV2 installing Swift Anchor (Credit: Schottel/Sandra Muequin)

Schottel’s Swift Anchor Tech Could Cut Floating Wind LCoE for 12%, Study Finds

Schottel Marine Technologies has released a report highlighting the potential of its Swift Anchor technology, which found…

Imagenex, with the DT360xi, a 360 degree multi beam profiler designed for large pipe and tunnel surveys. Photo Celia Konowe

Oceans 2024: A Subsea Technology Showcase

The 2024 Oceans Conference in Halifax, Nova Scotia provided a unique glance into the newest innovations in the maritime sector.

JDR Cables service center in Macaé, Brazil (Credit: JDR Cables)

JDR Cables Sets Up Shop in Brazil

JDR Cables, a global subsea cable supplier and service provider, part of the TFKable Group, has has opened a new service…

(Credit: NKT)

Gemini Offshore Wind Farm Comes Back Online

Danish subsea cable and services firm NKT has taken part in the repair of export cables at 600 MW Gemini offshore wind in the Netherlands…

Featured Companies

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The art of surveying artificial reefs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news