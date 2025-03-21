 
New Wave Media

March 21, 2025

Hellenic Cables, Asso.subsea Get Dunkerque Offshore Wind Farm’s Cabling Job

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

Hellenic Cables and Asso.subsea have secured a turnkey contract by Réseau de Transport d’ Électricité (RTE) to supply and install export cables for the Dunkerque offshore wind farm.

The Dunkerque offshore wind farm, with a planned capacity between 500 and 600 MW, will feature two 225kV HVAC export cable links which will enable the seamless transfer of clean energy to the French grid.

Hellenic Cables will design, manufacture and supply 32km of submarine cables for the double submarine cable link, as well as 38km of underground cables for the tri-phased double underground cable link.

It will also supply submarine and underground cable accessories, perform on site jointing, testing and termination works and be responsible for the commissioning of the cable links.

The installation partner Asso.subsea will be responsible for the transportation, laying and protection of the submarine cables links.

The cables, both onshore and subsea, will be manufactured at Hellenic Cables’ facilities in Greece.

For the installation of the subsea cables, Asso.subsea will utilize the expanded capacity of its fleet, deploying specialized in-house-designed equipment to ensure precision, efficiency and the highest quality standards throughout.

The project involves complex laying and burial operations in shallow waters, an area where Asso.subsea has demonstrated extensive expertise over the years.

“We are proud to collaborate once again with Hellenic Cables and RTE on the Dunkerque Offshore Wind Farm, a landmark project that reinforces our shared commitment to advancing renewable energy infrastructure,” said Alexandros Tziotakis, Chief Operating Officer at Asso.subsea.

The wind farm is being developed by Eoliennes en Mer de Dunkerque (EMD) consortium, made up of EDF Renouvelables and Enbridge.

Related News

(Credit: Enshore Subsea)

Enshore Subsea Gets Inch Cape Offshore Wind Export Cables Job

U.K.-based Enshore Subsea has secured the export cable installation contract for Inch Cape offshore wind farm, one of Scotland’s…

Argeo Venture vessel (Credit: Argeo)

Argeo Concludes Work for TotalEnergies Offshore Namibia

Norwegian offshore services company Argeo has completed deepwater work at TotalEnergies’ Venus project, offshore Namibia, taking somewhat longer than

(Credit: Koil Energy)

Koil Energy, SubseaDesign Join Forces for Subsea Field Development

U.S. firm Koil Energy Solutions and Norway-based SubseaDesign have formed a strategic alliance to accelerate advancements…

(Credit: Shearwater)

Shearwater, TotalEnergies Ink Long-Term Marine Seismic Deal

Shearwater Geoservices and TotalEnergies have signed a three-year firm capacity reservation agreement (CRA) for worldwide…

Trion FPU (Credit: Wood)

Tampnet to Help Enable Remote Ops at Woodside’s Trion FPU

Tampnet, a Norway-based provider of offshore connectivity services, has secured a fibre optic project and long-term service…

(Credit: Koil Energy)

US Subsea Equipment Firm Sets Up Shop in Brazil

Houston-based subsea equipment and services provider for oil and gas sector Koil Energy has established a new technology…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Fascinated by Shipwrecks: The Science and Discovery of Lost Vessels
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news