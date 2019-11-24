 
New Wave Media

November 24, 2019

Honeywell Builds ICSS for BP Offshore Platform

Image: Honeywell International

Image: Honeywell International

The U.S. engineering and automation conglomerate Honeywell International said that it has been chosen to design and deliver an integrated control and safety system (ICSS) to remotely support BP’s Cassia compression platform located offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

The Cassia compression project involves the installation of a new platform, Cassia C, for compressing the gas produced by the nearby existing fields in the Greater Cassia Area.

BP Trinidad and Tobago (BPTT), held by BP (70%) and Repsol (30%), is the owner and operator for the Cassia C platform. The platform is BP’s first compression platform in Trinidad.

As the project’s main automation contractor (MAC), Honeywell will deliver all systems, detailed engineering and lead procurement for the integrated control and safety system.

The solution will be based on Honeywell’s flagship control system, the Experion Process Knowledge System (PKS). This is the third offshore platform for the Cassia Complex off the southeast coast of Trinidad and Tobago, with Honeywell serving as MAC for all three projects.

“Honeywell’s technology will enable BP Trinidad and Tobago to remotely run this typically unmanned platform efficiently, safely and with a high level of digital security,” said John Rudolph, president, Honeywell Process Solutions. “This project is a testament to Honeywell’s commitment to providing premier customer support, migration and continuous improvement. All this enables us to maximize the value of assets throughout its lifecycle.”

Honeywell said it has a long track record as a vendor for control and safety technology with BP in Trinidad and Tobago, providing solutions and services across the company’s downstream and upstream portfolio. This new project follows the 2018 award of the MAC contract to Honeywell for BP Trinidad and Tobago’s Angelin offshore gas project.

An earlier contract was awarded for the Juniper platform. Both projects are currently operational.

’s technologyBP Trinidad and TobagoHoneywell Process Solutions
Email

Related News

The new subsea power distribution and conversion technology system developed by ABB in partnership with Equinor, Chevron and Total will enable cleaner, safer and more sustainable oil and gas production. (Image: ABB)

ABB Showcases World-first Subsea Power System

Revolutionary technology proven to operate successfully in 3,000-hour shallow-water testSwiss-Swedish multinational electrical…

(Image: Aker Solutions)

Partners Target Subsea Gas Seperation

Aker Solutions said it is working with a group of leading oil and gas operators in a joint industry project that aims to…

Saipem Constellation (Photo: Saipem)

Saipem Wins Subsea Contract in Guyana

Italian oilfield services firm Saipem said it has been awarded a subsea contract by ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration…

(Image: FutureOn)

Subsea Digital Alliance Launched

Showcasing Norwegian digital solutions, the Subsea Digital Alliance has been launched to bring smart cloud collaboration…

Pic: University College London Photo credit: Alexander Mils on Pexels

Tracking Ship Emissions from Space

A new ground-breaking study by University College London (UCL) Energy Institute, Imperial College and the University of Oxford…

(Photo: Equinor)

New Floating Wind Center Launched

The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult launched a new multimillion dollar national Floating Offshore Wind Center of…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Impulse-PDM

Teledyne Impulse-PDM has more than 30 years experience in providing interconnect solutions for the toughest environments. The company is a leading worldwide provider of sophisticated electronic components, instruments and communications products for niche markets where performance…

Teledyne Webb Research

Teledyne Webb Research designs and manufactures scientific instruments for oceanographic research and monitoring. Teledyne Webb Research specializes in three areas of ocean instrumentation: Neutrally buoyant, autonomous drifters and profilers, autonomous underwater gliding vehicles…

Teledyne Impulse

Teledyne Impulse designs and manufactures high reliability electrical and optical interconnection systems for harsh environment applications. Our dry mateable, wet mateable and underwater mateable connectors are proven performers currently employed in subsea instrumentation…

Marine Technology Reporter

Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) is the recognized authority for business news and information about the international marine technology and ocean science community. MTR provides unbiased opinions, news and updates to more then 25,000 BPA subscribers in print and online.

Teledyne Reson A/S

Teledyne RESON is the world’s leading provider of high-quality underwater acoustic solutions. With global presence and worldwide service facilities, We specialize in advanced multibeam sonar systems, sensors, transducers, hydrophones and survey software. We operate in the hydrographic…

Teledyne Marine Vehicles

Teledyne Marine Vehicles enables customer optimized data collection with the most comprehensive and innovative suite of undersea vehicles available. Our portfolio includes low logistics high performance autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), remotely operated vehicles (ROVs)…
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Marine outboard & inboard Technician

● Inman, SC South Carolina, United States

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2019 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news