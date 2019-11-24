Honeywell Builds ICSS for BP Offshore Platform

The U.S. engineering and automation conglomerate Honeywell International said that it has been chosen to design and deliver an integrated control and safety system (ICSS) to remotely support BP’s Cassia compression platform located offshore Trinidad and Tobago.



The Cassia compression project involves the installation of a new platform, Cassia C, for compressing the gas produced by the nearby existing fields in the Greater Cassia Area.



BP Trinidad and Tobago (BPTT), held by BP (70%) and Repsol (30%), is the owner and operator for the Cassia C platform. The platform is BP’s first compression platform in Trinidad.



As the project’s main automation contractor (MAC), Honeywell will deliver all systems, detailed engineering and lead procurement for the integrated control and safety system.



The solution will be based on Honeywell’s flagship control system, the Experion Process Knowledge System (PKS). This is the third offshore platform for the Cassia Complex off the southeast coast of Trinidad and Tobago, with Honeywell serving as MAC for all three projects.



“Honeywell’s technology will enable BP Trinidad and Tobago to remotely run this typically unmanned platform efficiently, safely and with a high level of digital security,” said John Rudolph, president, Honeywell Process Solutions. “This project is a testament to Honeywell’s commitment to providing premier customer support, migration and continuous improvement. All this enables us to maximize the value of assets throughout its lifecycle.”



Honeywell said it has a long track record as a vendor for control and safety technology with BP in Trinidad and Tobago, providing solutions and services across the company’s downstream and upstream portfolio. This new project follows the 2018 award of the MAC contract to Honeywell for BP Trinidad and Tobago’s Angelin offshore gas project.



An earlier contract was awarded for the Juniper platform. Both projects are currently operational.