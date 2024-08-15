MTS, SUT to Honor Marty Klein with Capt. Don Walsh Award for Ocean Exploration

The Marine Technology Society (MTS) and the Society for Underwater Technology (SUT) announced Martin “Marty” Klein as the distinguished recipient of the 2024 Captain Don Walsh Award for Ocean Exploration. This prestigious award recognizes an individual who has made outstanding, sustained, and international contributions to the development, application, or propagation of marine and underwater technology toward the advancement of ocean exploration.

Martin Klein, a name synonymous with ocean exploration, is a true pioneer in the field of underwater technology. Known as the “father of side-scan sonar,” Marty’s innovations have revolutionized oceanographic surveys and underwater searches. His groundbreaking work has made significant strides in marine technology, providing critical tools for the discovery and exploration of our oceans while also inspiring generations of ocean engineers.

Justin Manley, President of MTS, said, “Marty Klein exemplifies the spirit of this prestigious award. His significant and continued innovation in our field, along with his unwavering dedication to mentoring young people, have left an indelible mark on the marine technology community. MTS is proud to recognize Marty’s legacy of growing the next generation of ocean explorers.”

Marty has been involved in Ocean Exploration since 1961, when MIT Professor Harold “Doc” Edgerton introduced him to Jacques Cousteau, George Bass, Peter Throckmorton, Ed Link and many pioneers in the field. When Marty introduced his side scan sonar systems in 1967, there were no commercial units on the market. He helped to create an industry – there are now over 30 manufacturers of these systems, which have truly helped open the world of ocean exploration.

Benj Sykes, President of SUT, said, “On behalf of the SUT, it is my pleasure to congratulate Martin Klein as the chosen nominee for the Don Walsh Award for Ocean Exploration, 2024. Marty’s dedication to and support of ocean technology and its applications in ocean exploration, along with his contributions to education, make him a worthy recipient. His work has inspired the next generation of ocean professionals.”

Beyond his technical achievements, Marty’s commitment to education and giving back is unmatched. He plays an active role in shaping the next generation of ocean engineers across the globe. Marty has been an avid participant in MTS’s MATE ROV Competition, inspiring countless young ocean explorers. Jill Zande, Executive Director of MATE, described Marty as “humble and unassuming, cringing at being called one of the ‘grandfathers’ of side-scan sonar, but his humility and dedication have profoundly impacted future ocean technologists.”

Today, Marty supports organizations that parallel the pioneering spirit of his earliest work in ocean exploration. Katy Croff Bell, President of the Ocean Discovery League, said, “I met Marty in 1999 when I was an ocean engineering student at MIT. When expanding the Board of Directors at ODL, Marty was at the top of my list. Marty is constantly pushing to take technologies further and figure out how we can improve the status quo; as a result, he has been instrumental in ODL launching a fundamentally new approach to ocean exploration via low-cost, accessible technologies and broadening the deep-sea community.”

Marty’s influence extends through his numerous publications, patents, and his involvement with various prestigious organizations, including the Explorers Club, the National Academy of Engineering, and the IEEE. His legacy is further cemented through the student scholarship he endowed at Memorial University, honoring his son’s memory and supporting future ocean professionals.

Upon receiving the news of the award, Marty said, “I am humbled and honored. When I was a student at MIT, I read with fascination the Life Magazine cover story about the historic deep dive to 35,813 feet in the Challenger Deep/Mariana Trench by Jacques Piccard and Don Walsh in the Bathyscaph Trieste. Little could I know that three years later, just as I was beginning my career, the nuclear submarine USS Thresher would sink, the Trieste would be called from San Diego to assist the project, and I would become intimately involved in the first ever deep water search. During that search the great Don Walsh became a hero of mine and an invaluable friend and mentor.”

The Captain Don Walsh Award for Ocean Exploration will be presented to Marty Klein at the 2024 OCEANS Conference in Halifax, Nova Scotia in September 2024.