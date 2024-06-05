 
June 5, 2024

OPT Hooks Deal for USV Delivery to Africa

OPT's WAM-V (Credit: OPT)

U.S.-based marine power, data, and services company Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has secured a deal from an offshore construction contractor for an immediate delivery on an unmanned surface vehicle (USV).

OPT’s WAM-V unit will provide survey services for an offshore dredging project in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The award also includes providing a spare vehicle system that can be assembled onsite.

The value of the contract and the name of the client were not disclosed

"In addition to our recent expansion into Latin America, we are excited to start providing services in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“This region has an active offshore energy industry, and we are also excited about potential ocean security applications. As we continue to scale, we are also continuously looking at additional regions for expansion, such as the Middle East,” said Philipp Stratmann, CEO and President of OPT

