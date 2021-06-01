 
June 1, 2021

Horton Joins Greensea

Greensea hired Greg Horton as Senior Robotics Engineer to lead engineering associated with SafeC2, Greensea’s long-range command and control capability. Photo courtesy Greensea

Greensea hired Greg Horton as Senior Robotics Engineer to lead engineering associated with SafeC2, Greensea’s long-range command and control capability, which is providing the US Navy the capability of conducting water-borne Explosive Ordnance Disposal operations with marine robotics from a safe standoff distance. 

“I was excited by Greensea’s open system,” said Greg. “The government and US Navy are demanding open systems now, with plug-n’-play modules that can plug into other systems. Greensea’s really far down this path. To see a small company that had that vision, and committed themselves to it, not just saying so because it’s what someone wants to hear, I thought that was really impressive.”

Horton joins Greensea from Hydroid where he spent the last seven years working on the REMUS AUVs. His strong knowledge of the industry and marine robotics systems made him an excellent candidate for his new position at Greensea. Greg has an electrical engineering degree from the University of Rhode Island and a history in robotic software development.

“There are a lot of mechanical-electrical components and mission constraints associated with the SafeC2 capability. The system allows operators anywhere in the world to run highly integrated ROVs and robotic systems from Unmanned Surface Vessels. Greg’s understanding of the military’s CONOPs, and his ability to dig into a program’s details, made him the perfect candidate to help us meet our goals for this system,” said James Truman, VP Engineering, Greensea.

