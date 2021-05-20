 
New Wave Media

May 20, 2021

Huntington Ingalls Industries Debuts Proteus USV

Huntington Ingalls Industries' 27-foot Proteus USV, outfitted with Sea Machines Robotics’ SM300 autonomy system. Photo courtesy HII/Sea Machines

Huntington Ingalls Industries' 27-foot Proteus USV, outfitted with Sea Machines Robotics’ SM300 autonomy system. Photo courtesy HII/Sea Machines

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) debuted the 27-foot Proteus unmanned surface vessel (USV) for testing and development of autonomy capabilities. 

Proteus, outfitted with Sea Machines Robotics’ SM300 autonomy system, completed a successful demonstration off the coast of Panama City, Fla., on May 14.

“We are thrilled to launch our Proteus USV. The vessel performed exactly as expected with the SM300 system’s proven and safe autonomous capability,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of the Unmanned Systems business group in HII’s Technical Solutions division. “This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing our unmanned systems capabilities and our continued partnership with Sea Machines to further develop USV solutions for our customers.”

For the demonstration, HII’s Proteus USV was equipped with commercial perception sensors, including GPS, automatic identification system, depth transducer, radar and a camera enabling a 360-degree field of view. HII deployed a separate 51-ft.dive boat during the demonstration to illustrate SM300 system’s off-the-shelf solution, including its obstacle avoidance capability and adherence to the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGs).

“Our autonomy systems are built around core principles of capability, reliability and ease of use,” said Sea Machines’ CEO Michael G. Johnson. “This initial Proteus USV demonstration proved the SM300 system performs as promised, and we look forward to our continued partnership with HII supporting current and coming 21st century operational requirements on water.”

The Proteus USV will enable HII’s continued development of autonomy capabilities and sensor fusion to support the evolving needs of both government and commercial customers.

HII announced its minority share investment in Sea Machines in July 2020. Sea Machines’ SM300 system can be outfitted to ocean capable vessels to enable scalable autonomy, from remotely controlled to fully autonomous vessel operations.

Related News

© meenkulathiamma/AdobeStock

Study: Oceans Microscopic Plants Hold Keys to CO2 Capture

A first-of-its-kind study suggests that microscopic seawater plants, called diatoms, initially capture carbon dioxide (CO2) by biophysical…

(Photo: DEME Group)

Deep-sea Mining Tests Resume After Robot Rescued from Pacific Ocean Floor

Belgium’s Global Sea Mineral Resources has resumed tests that could lead to the mining of battery minerals from the Pacific…

The Gullfaks Compression System station installation, which comprises piping and valves, as well as the two multiphase compressors and process coolers. All images from OneSubsea

Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?

Mads Hjelmeland is passionate about subsea processing. It’s a subject close to his heart in his role as managing director…

(Photo: DEME Group)

Mining Robot Stranded on Pacific Ocean Floor in Deep-sea Mining Trial

A seabed mining robot being tested on the Pacific Ocean floor at a depth of more than 4 km (13,000 ft) has become detached…

(Photo: Indonesian Navy)

Missing Submarine Found Broken Up, 53 Dead

A missing Indonesian submarine has been found, broken into at least three parts, at the bottom of the Bali Sea, army and…

Ocean-going monitoring floats like this one are deployed from “ships of opportunity” as they transit the ocean. (Photo: SOCCOM)

Researchers to Launch 500 Floating Robots to Monitor Ocean Health

After years studying the icy waters of the Southern Ocean with floating robotic monitors, a consortium of oceanographers…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Clarkson Research Services Ltd

Leading data specialist providing an unrivalled resource for clients in the Offshore & Shipping industries. Its research team compiles, interprets and publishes data on the world's Offshore and Merchant fleets.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Inside the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Tank Cleaner

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

Port Engineer

● Richmond, CA, United States

Mechanic

● Richmond, CA, United States

Security Guard - Summer Job

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division

CDL Driver (Class A)

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news