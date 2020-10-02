 
New Wave Media

October 2, 2020

Hydramec's LARS for Fugro's Uncrewed Surface Vessels

Credit: Fugro

Credit: Fugro

Offshore surveyor Fugro has ordered a Hydramec launch and recovery system for its new uncrewed surface vessels recently ordered from Sea-Kit.

Fugro, based in the Netherlands, in August ordered two 12-meter SEA-KIT X class uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), with one bound for their Asia-Pacific region and the other for North Sea operations.

The first of the 12-meter SEA-KIT X class USVs is expected to be delivered to Fugro in Perth, Australia, in the fourth quarter of 2020 and will feature remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) launch-and-recovery systems and station-keeping capabilities. The vessel will be used to conduct completely uncrewed ROV pipeline inspections in up to 400 meters water depth on Australia’s North West Shelf.

The second USV, which will have a similar fit-out, is scheduled for delivery to Fugro in Aberdeen in the first quarter of 2021.

Hydramec, which is to provide launch and recovery winches for the USVs, said it has worked with both Fugro and Sea-Kit to make sure the challenging specification requirements including space and weight restrictions were met. 

"Our in-house design team modeled every aspect of the LARS system allowing Sea-Kit to place the models into their vessel hull to give a real-life representation of how the system will look once installed," Hydramec said.

The LARS systems will be of lightweight construction using carefully selected alloys and components to minimize the effect the payload has on vessel stability, Hydramec said.

The whole system will be controlled remotely from one of Fugro’s onshore Remote Operation Centres using a combination of a local control system, designed and built by Scantrol in Norway, and Fugro’s own over the horizon software and communication solutions.

Credit: Hydramech

Email

Related News

Credit: Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Launches Subsea Wellhead Cutting System "Terminator"

Oilfield services company Baker Hughes has launched a vessel-deployed subsea wellhead cutting system called the Terminator.In…

Photo Courtesy: Mayflower Autonomous Ship project/Valeport

Valeport onboard Mayflower Autonomous Ship project

The Mayflower Autonomous Ship which is set to self-navigate across the Atlantic autonomously in Spring 2021, will be fitted…

Touch screen controls allow pilots to press one button to select a new tool and let the ROV do the rest. Images from TechnipFMC.

Subsea Technology and the New Routes to Residency

Efforts to increase remote capability often go hand in hand with increasing ROV residency. But exactly what form residency takes is diverging.

Mad Dog Spar - Credit: BP

C-Innovation Installs Stem Clamps on BP's Mad Dog Spar

Subsea ROV services provider C-Innovation has installed several stem clamps for BP under the Mad Dog Spar platform in the U.S.

Applying ‘deep learning’ methods for the detection, classification and tracking of ships and buoys during navigation. Photo: DTU

Partnering on the Digital Ship: Inside Denmark’s ShippingLab

When will the first fully digitized, autonomous and environmentally friendly ship be ready to sail? The answer is uncertain…

One of VUVI AS's ROVs. (Image: DNV GL)

"World First": Remote In-water Ship Surveys via ROV

As COVID-19 continues to challenge many business plans and practices, the advent of remote inspection techniques is growing in popularity.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Unverse Shipping and Trade Links

container lashing materials, anchor and anchor chains etc., new/reconditioned/used secondhand spares.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Marine Engineer

● Scienco/FAST

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news