 
New Wave Media

March 2, 2026

Hydrex Replaces Underwater Bow Thruster on Stockholm Ferry

  • Hydrex diving station and equipment next to ferry in Stockholm. © Hydrex
  • New bow thruster arriving on-site. © Hydrex
  • Hydrex diving station and equipment next to ferry in Stockholm. © Hydrex Hydrex diving station and equipment next to ferry in Stockholm. © Hydrex
  • New bow thruster arriving on-site. © Hydrex New bow thruster arriving on-site. © Hydrex

Last month, Hydrex carried out an underwater bow thruster operation on a ferry in Stockholm, in the middle of winter. The operation was scheduled to take place during a planned break in the ferry’s timetable, allowing Hydrex to work without disrupting the vessel’s service and without the need for a drydock visit.

Hydrex worked closely with the crew to make sure everything aligned with their operational planning. To prepare for the job, they mobilized a truck loaded with equipment from their office in Antwerp, while the rest of the team flew in separately. While one team prepared the underwater part of the job, the remainder handled internal preparations so that once they started, everything could move forward efficiently. 

After removing the tunnel grids, the team disconnected and lifted out the existing bow thruster underwater. Instead of reinstalling the same unit, a new thruster was provided, while the removed unit was sent ashore for overhaul and refurbishment by the owner’s chosen service providers.

As the thruster was fully assembled and prepared, it was installed in its entirety without the need to create a dry environment in the tunnel as is required when the blades are fitted separately. Once the new thruster was positioned in the tunnel, all connections were secured, the grids were reinstalled, and final checks confirmed everything was ready for operation.

Related News

Source: IMCA

IMCA Enhances Digital Learning Hub

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has announced it has launched IMCA Skills, their leading, digital…

© Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine RESON Celebrates 50 Years

Teledyne Marine’s RESON brand is celebrating its 50th anniversary in February. The milestone will be marked with new product…

The Aquark team on board the HMS Pursuer. Credit: Aquark

The Coldest Place in the Universe

A UK company has reached a temperature of minus 273.149996°C in the quantum technology it uses in its atomic clock, effectively…

Celebrating the completion of Site Acceptance Testing of the first commercial Quantum EV for client Jan De Nul (Credit: SMD)

From Trials to Cable Lay: SMD Quantum ROV Set for Fleeming Jenkin Integration

Subsea technology and services company SMD has completed Site Acceptance Testing (SAT) on the first of its pioneering electric…

Credit Cellula Robotics Ltd

Cellula Robotics Shortlisted for Vimy Forge Black Flight Cohort

Cellula Robotics Ltd. was shortlisted for Vimy Forge’s inaugural Black Flight (Cohort I), Canada’s sovereign defence and…

Martens en Van Oord Purchases Autonomous Survey Vessel From Demcon unmanned systems

Martens en Van Oord, a contractor in roadworks, civil and hydraulic engineering, is taking a step toward further sustainability…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Team Players: Natural Language Tech Is Shaping Human-Machine Operations
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Supply Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news