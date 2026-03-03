Phoenix International Successfully Completes Port Rudderstock Hull Seal Overhaul

Phoenix International announced the successful completion of a complex in-water rudderstock hull seal replacement on the USS Princeton (CG 59) at Naval Base San Diego. The repair, traditionally performed in drydock, was executed pier-side under the direction of and in close coordination with the Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Office of Supervisor of Salvage and Diving

To facilitate the inspection, repair, and replacement of the rudderstock seal assembly, Phoenix divers first installed a dry chamber over the upper portion of the port rudder. The chamber was securely sealed against the vessel’s hull, creating safe and effective access to the work area while maintaining a dry environment for repairs. Phoenix Welder Divers then utilized high-pressure washing equipment and hand scrapers to remove heavy marine growth in and around the rudder stock seal assembly, allowing for detailed inspection and repairs.

Repairs were successfully completed on the rudder seal assembly, which required the removal and recovery of multiple components to the surface for cleaning, inspection, machining, and repair. Once refurbished, the components were reinstalled and vulcanized within a dry habitat.

The project concluded with the replacement of a six-foot diameter steel cover plate with NAVSEA approved dry and wet welding procedures. Throughout the project, Phoenix personnel performed a total of 361.45 hours of bottom time with zero accidents or injuries.