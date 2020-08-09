 
New Wave Media

August 9, 2020

Hydroacoustic Studies of Eulachon Fish Distribution Related to Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project

ASL’s James Bartlett examining data after instrument recovery.

ASL’s James Bartlett examining data after instrument recovery.

ASL Environmental Sciences (ASL) was chosen by Hemmera Envirochem Inc. and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority (port authority) to perform a hydroacoustic study of eulachon fish (Thaleichthys pacificus) distribution in the vicinity of Deltaport Terminals off the mouth of the Fraser River, BC.  

To support the development of the Dredging and Sediment Discharge Plan that will form part of the Construction Environmental Management Plan of the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project (project), the port authority has committed to developing eulachon-specific mitigation that will be used during dredging activities. A pilot study was developed to examine the efficacy of hydroacoustic techniques in detecting adult eulachon.

ASL proposed using the Acoustic Zooplankton Fish Profiler (AZFP), a calibrated multi-frequency echosounder, to measure distribution of the eulachon, particularly during the spring period when they are believed to migrate past Roberts Bank and up the Fraser River to spawn.  The AZFP is a four-frequency acoustic profiler that can be deployed for months, continuously measuring day and night, or can be used in real-time transect mode.  

In the spring of 2020, three AZFPs were moored off Deltaport for six weeks, covering the peak April migration period.  The acoustic profile data covered the water column down to 150 m depth at one shallow site and one deep site.  The eulachon are known to occur near-bottom, but during migration may be present at shallower depths.  

Eulachon can be differentiated from other fish species using multiple frequency acoustics (Gauthier and Horne, 2004) and estimates of aggregated abundance can be made (J. Horne 2020, pers. comm.).  The figure below shows the typical acoustic signature of individual and aggregated fish schools.

This pilot study will allow the port authority to evaluate the effectiveness of monitoring eulachon distribution using multi-frequency echosounders.  If the pilot study is successful, the port authority will consider how best to utilize the technology as eulachon-specific mitigation as part of the Dredging and Sediment Discharge Plan.

Four frequency AZFP data showing fish schooling and diel migration.

Email

Related News

(Photo: PGS)

TGS Makes Surprise $600 Mln Offer for Part of Rival PGS

Seismic surveyor TGS, a supplier of geological data to the global oil industry, on Thursday said it had made an unsolicited cash offer of $600 million

© sedsembak / Adobe Stock

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

A free webinar will deliver latest forecasts and market intelligence for the global floating production industry, offering…

Image Courtesy VLIZ

Quiet Seas Open Subsea Soundscape Exploration

The Flanders Marine Institute (VLIZ) has seized on the quiet brought about by the COVID-19 lockdown to map the underwater…

The Teledyne Webb Research built Slocum G2 Glider dubbed Silbo circumnavigated the Atlantic Ocean in four legs. Photo: Teledyne Marine.

"An Epic Mission": Slocum Glider "Silbo" Circumnavigates the Atlantic Ocean

Teledyne Marine reports that its Slocum G2 Glider dubbed Silbo, manufactured by Teledyne Webb Research, completed a 4+-year…

A marine technician hauls in the CTD (conductivity, temperature, and depth) rosette on a research cruise in the Sargasso Sea. © Maya Thompson

BIOS: North Atlantic Carbon Sink Shrinking Due to Warming

An analysis of North Atlantic Ocean water masses has made it clear that the effects of a warming planet extend beyond biology…

Norbit Release ‘Winghead’ Multibeam Sonar

Norbit Subsea released Winghead, the latest addition to the Norbit family of multibeam sonars.The Winghead is a true 1024…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SMC Ship Motion Control

SMC is a producer of IMU (motion sensors) for use in the hydrographic survey, dredging and subsea markets. SMC also is a customized System Integrator and producer of marine software. SMC offers cost efficient, high performance, high quality solutions to the marine sector.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jun 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news