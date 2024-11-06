Wednesday, November 6, 2024
 
Hydromea Expands US Presence with New Local Partner

(Credit: Hydromea)

Swiss underwater robotics and communication company Hydromea has appointed Houston-based Crestone as its official EXRAY partner in the United States market.

This strategic partnership aims to expand Hydromea's presence in North America and bring its innovative underwater inspection technology to a broader customer base.

EXRAY is Hydromea's compact underwater inspection remotely operated vehicle (ROV) equipped with proprietary LUMA wireless communication technology,

has been making waves in the industry since its commercial launch. The robot's ability to perform efficient and data-rich inspections in confined flooded spaces has garnered significant attention from various sectors, including offshore energy, industrial water, and maritime industries.

"We are thrilled to welcome Crestone as our official EXRAY partner in the United States. Their extensive experience in specialized industrial inspection equipment and strong presence in the U.S. market make them an ideal collaborator. This partnership will allow us to better serve our North American clients and accelerate the adoption of our cutting-edge underwater inspection solutions,” said Igor Martin, CEO of Hydromea.

"EXRAY's wireless capabilities and advanced features will undoubtedly revolutionize underwater inspections in the U.S. market. We look forward to introducing this game-changing technology to our customers and contributing to safer and more cost-effective submerged asset integrity monitoring operations,” added Drew Starnes, founder of Crestone.

