 
New Wave Media

October 19, 2020

Hydromea Launches LUMA X, Wireless Underwater Optical Modem

Hydromea launched a new patent-pending subsea wireless communication modem LUMA X.

Hydromea launched a new patent-pending subsea wireless communication modem LUMA X.

Hydromea launched a new patent-pending subsea wireless communication modem LUMA X. The LUMA X can beam data using light at up to 10 Mbit/s with a 120-degree cone. With that, the LUMA X enables real-time streaming of HD-quality video and 4K images wirelessly through water – allowing the operators of autonomous underwater vehicles to monitor its interventions from the comfort of its control rooms onshore.

“The wide-angle beam gives subsea vehicles connecting via the LUMA X a lot of freedom of movement,” said Felix Schill, co-founder and CTO of Hydromea. “The small size of the modem and its standard transparent link allow for easy retrofitting into legacy systems.”

“Radio waves do not penetrate water well, so resolving high-bandwidth communication underwater, for streaming high volumes of data, is a huge challenge,” said Igor Martin, co-founder and CEO of Hydromea. “With our focus on miniaturization and scalability, LUMA X is the first optical device of its kind in such form factor with these impressive characteristics. It is also extremely power-efficient which makes it suited for battery-powered applications to collect data without running a cable. Moreover, it is sensitive enough to not requiring direct line of sight to communicate in murky waters.”

LUMA X comes in a titanium housing with serial and ethernet connectors and will be pressure-rated to 6,000 meter depth. It has patent-pending technology to work in various lighting conditions and turbidity.

Email

Related News

Image 2: This triple-image of a cutting tool shows stages of design optimization from original CAD model, to topology optimized result, to the final additively-manufacturable part. Designed in nTop Platform by nTopology partner Yamaichi Special Steel.

The Case for 3D Printing Downhole Tools

Advanced design software supports growth of additive manufacturing applications in the oil and gas industryAdditive manufacturing (AM…

“Environmental’ limits are available which are aimed at reducing underwater noise emissions without imposing onerous design limitations and the need to put damping on every panel, stiffener & dinner plate.” Jesse Spence, President, NCE

Mitigating Underwater Noise

Noise Control Engineering, LLC (NCE) recently completed an underwater radiated noise study for Washington State Ferries (WSF)…

Photo Courtesy: Mayflower Autonomous Ship project/Valeport

Valeport onboard Mayflower Autonomous Ship project

The Mayflower Autonomous Ship which is set to self-navigate across the Atlantic autonomously in Spring 2021, will be fitted…

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and HII Executive Vice President and President, HII Technical Solutions Andy Green break ground on HII’s Unmanned Systems Center of Excellence. (Photo: HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries Building Unmanned Systems Hub

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) is building a new hub for unmanned systems prototyping, production and testing to meet…

Touch screen controls allow pilots to press one button to select a new tool and let the ROV do the rest. Images from TechnipFMC.

Subsea Technology and the New Routes to Residency

Efforts to increase remote capability often go hand in hand with increasing ROV residency. But exactly what form residency takes is diverging.

Photo courtesy: University of Oxford and Seychelles Islands Foundation

Ocean Trash: Putting a Price Tag on "Cleaning up Tuna Nets and Flip Flops" on the Aldabra Atoll

Following a five-week clean-up on Aldabra Atoll, one of Seychelles’ UNESCO World Heritage Site, where 25 tons of marine plastic litter was removed…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Dyneema

Dyneema® is the world’s strongest and lightest fiber. It’s 15 times stronger than steel on a weight for weight basis and 40 times stronger than aramid. Yet it can float on water. This combination of extreme strength and low weight make it suitable for a wide and expanding number of applications.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Marine Engineer

● Scienco/FAST

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news