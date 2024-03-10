 
March 10, 2024

Hydromea Unveils Underwater Inspection Robot with Proprietary Wireless Communication Technology

Source: Hydromea

Subsea robotics and communications specialist Hydromea is set to introduce a new product at Oceanology International in London on March 12-14, 2024. The event will mark the official commercial launch of EXRAY™ – an advanced underwater inspection robot equipped with state-of-the-art proprietary wireless communication technology LUMA™.

The Hydromea team has dedicated significant time and resources to develop a robot that it says will transform the landscape of inspection and monitoring of submerged assets. The proprietary wireless communication technology LUMA™ not only ensures seamless communication between the robot and the operator but also enhances the efficiency and speed of inspection and monitoring jobs performed underwater.

Key features of Hydromea's underwater inspection robot:

1.     Real-time wireless data streaming: Operators can receive real-time data and video feeds wirelessly, enabling immediate decision-making and response to underwater conditions.

2.     High-resolution imaging: The robot is equipped with cutting-edge cameras and sensors, providing unparalleled clarity in capturing images and videos of underwater structures and environments.

3.     Versatility and maneuverability: Designed for versatility, the robot can navigate through tight spaces and challenging underwater terrains, offering a wide range of applications for confined flooded spaces.

4.     Data management: Thanks to its highly modular build, the robot can integrate various sensors required for asset integrity inspections and provide automated data analytics and reports.

The official unveiling of EXRAY™ will give industry professionals will have the opportunity to witness the robot in a 2,500-liter water tank and be able to pilot it wirelessly in a mock-up submerged infrastructure setting.

Hydromea's CEO, Igor Martin, said: "Our underwater inspection robot with LUMA™ wireless technology is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in submerged infrastructure integrity assurance. We believe this technology will significantly reduce cost of integrity assurance of submerged assets. Beyond that, EXRAY™ truly demonstrates what our proprietary high-bandwidth wireless communication technology LUMA™ can provide to the industry. It can connect various mobile autonomous inspection systems next to offshore submerged assets, making it a critical enabling link on the path to reducing reliance on supply vessels for such jobs in the future, driving down cost and CO2 emissions."

Hydromea will be at Booth F-550 during Oceanology International in London.

