HydroWing Wins 10MW CfD Boost for Morlais Tidal Energy Project

(Credit: Inyanga Marine Energy Group)

HydroWing Tidal Energy Projects, part of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, has secured an additional 10 MW of capacity for its Ynni’r Lleuad Project at Morlais in Wales.

The additional 10 MW have been awarded as part of the U.K. government’s Allocation Round 7a (AR7a) Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme.

The latest award builds on 20 MW previously secured through earlier CfD rounds and under development, taking total contracted capacity at the Morlais site to 30 MW.

The Phase 3 project is scheduled for delivery in 2030 and, once completed, is expected to deploy 18 HydroWing HW3 tidal energy devices rated at 1.67 MW each. The first HydroWing device is due to be deployed at Morlais in 2027 as part of Phase 1A.

“This latest award allows us to focus on economies of scale and drive momentum towards delivering clean and stable power to the grid in Anglesey at an industrial scale.

“The award enables us to drive costs down while unlocking the investment necessary to make this project a reality. Our team is working extremely hard with our supply chain and investment partners as we ramp up manufacturing and move towards delivery,” said Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group.

“Today’s announcement is fantastic news for our tidal stream project at Morlais, cementing our position at the global forefront of tidal stream technology,” added Andy Billcliff, Chief Executive of Menter Môn Morlais Ltd.

In September 2024, Inyanga Marine Energy Group secured 10 MW for the Morlais project under Allocation Round 6 (AR6) of the CfD scheme, doubling the project’s scale at the time to 20MW.

The additional 10 MW awarded under AR7a further expands the development as the company advances toward larger-scale deployment of tidal energy technology.

Gavia AUV: Modular Autonomy for Global Naval Defense
