HydroWing Inks Deal with PLN for Indonesia’s First Tidal Energy Plant

HydroWing, tidal energy division of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, has signed a binding agreement with PLN’s Subholdings to develop plans for plans for the first tidal current power plant in Indonesia.

The 10 MW tidal energy project is planned to be located in East Nusa Tenggara in the Indonesian archipelago.

The agreement follows the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in 2022 whereby HydroWing and state-owned national power company PLN (Perusahaan Listrik Negara) agreed to accelerate tidal energy in Indonesia through site identification, resource assessment and front-end engineering.

The site at East Nusa Tenggara has now been selected following a thorough assessment of different tidal energy locations all over the country.

To develop the project at East Nusa Tenggara, the PLN Subholding will be responsible for activities including bathymetry, site survey, ADCP measurements and sediment samples as well as conducting interconnection impact studies.

HydroWing will conduct a feasibility study, technology studies, project implementation schedules and O&M plans. The two parties will work jointly on the licensing process plan and conducting social and environmental studies.

“Indonesia is seen as a prime market for our innovative tidal energy technology. Indonesia has amongst the best tidal potential in the world due to the throughflow of marine current from the Pacific Ocean to the Indian Ocean.

“There is also a funnel effect between the islands of the archipelago, which strengthens the tidal energy potential still further. This pilot project at East Nusa Tenggara will be pivotal for us and our local partners to move rapidly towards significant commercial scale projects in the Indonesia archipelago,” said Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group.

“This exciting new project builds on our success in South East Asia. Earlier this year, we were awarded the contract to build South East Asia’s first tidal energy plant at Capul in the Philippines and now we are thrilled to develop the first tidal energy plant in Indonesia at East Nusa Tenggara,” added Jean-Christophe Allo, Commercial Manager at Inyanga Marine Energy Group.