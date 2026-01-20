Tuesday, January 20, 2026
 
New Wave Media

January 20, 2026

IMarEST Journey to Aral Sea Will Uncover Lessons from Central Asia’s Water Crisis

© IMarEST

© IMarEST

The Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST) has awarded its David Henderson Inspiring Journey grant to Cadet Mohd Emaad Khan, from the Indian Maritime University in Kolkata. His expedition across Uzbekistan’s Aral Sea basin will uncover the lessons marine professionals can learn from one of the world’s most catastrophic ecological collapses. 

According to the United Nations, the Aral Sea, once the world’s fourth-largest inland sea, has shrunk to less than half its former size due to climate change and mismanagement.  

This July, Emaad will set out to on his journey to tell the complicated water story in the region and will gather important information for the next generation of marine professionals. Setting out from Charvak Reservoir near Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, he will share his insights through a video series and social media updates. 

At the reservoir, Emaad will examine how modern water management creates artificial maritime environments, before heading to Samarkand, where Silk Road traders once relied on water routes for global commerce.  

Following the Amu Darya River, he will then document how this once-mighty artery sustained the Aral Sea but now struggles under agricultural demand. In Khiva, he will explore how this oasis city adapted to shifting water availability, offering lessons in resilience and survival. 

This journey will lead him to Moynaq, home to ship graveyards where rusting vessels lie stranded in desert sands. Here, he will engage with former fishing communities whose maritime livelihoods vanished within a generation. Emaad’s journey will conclude at Aydarkul Lake, an artificial body created from redirected drainage, a new lake born from the death of another.  

Follow Emaad’s expedition once it’s underway on the IMarEST social channels. 

Cadet Mohd Emaad Khan. © IMarEST

Related News

© SUBCO

Subco Announces Milestones for SMAP, Capacity Expansions Across Australia

SUBCO announced a major construction and service update on transcontinental subsea hypercable SMAP, alongside a series of…

The MARIOW robot performing autonomous welding of a fillet weld underwater. Copyright: DFKI, MARIOW Team

AI Goes Subsea: Autonomous Welding Robot Debut

Underwater welding is one of the most demanding and hazardous tasks in the maritime and offshore world, relying heavily on a small…

(Credit: Babcock)

Babcock, Frankenburg Partner on Counter‑Drone Maritime Defense System

Babcock and Frankenburg Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore development of a new maritime…

Source: Entanglement

Entanglement Acquires Applied Ocean Sciences

Entanglement, Inc. has completed its previously announced acquisition of Applied Ocean Sciences (AOS), a leading ocean science…

Image courtesy Seaspan

U.S. Icebreaker Build Plan Moves Forward at Warp Speed

The quest to rebuild the U.S. iceabreaking fleet continues to move at lightening speed, with Seaspan Shipyards (Seaspan)…

Microplastic beads seen in the central tube of a copepod [their intestinal tract], as evidenced here, fluorescently labelled beads help with visualization and identification. © PML

Study Records Zooplankton Transporting Microplastics to the Deep Sea

A new study has, for the first time, recorded and measured how fast microplastics move through the gut passage of a key zooplankton…

Featured Companies

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Deep Dive Podcast
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Training Ship Lone Star State-Job Opportunities

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news