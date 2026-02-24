Tuesday, February 24, 2026
 
Argentina Accedes Cape Town Agreement, Entry into Force February 2027

Argentina accedes to the Cape Town Agreement, triggering its entry into force in 12 months.

The 2012 Cape Town Agreement has met the requirements for entry into force and will enter into force in February 2027, closing a longstanding gap in the global maritime safety framework.  

The Agreement sets out mandatory safety standards for more than 45,000 fishing vessels of 24 meters in length and over, according to FAO data, helping to prevent casualties, improve working conditions for fishers, enhance competitiveness and protect the marine environment. 

Argentina became the latest country to accede to the Agreement, with H.E. Ms. Mariana Edith Plaza, Argentina’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, depositing the instrument of accession on 24 February 2026 at IMO Headquarters in London.  

This brings the total number of Member State accessions to 28, representing 3,754 vessels of 24 meters or more in length. The Cape Town Agreement enters into force 12 months after at least 22 States, collectively representing 3,600 qualifying fishing vessels—typically ocean-going ships operating on the high seas—consent to being bound by the treaty. 

Keeping fishers and ships safe

Once in force, States Parties must incorporate the provisions of the 2012 Cape Town Agreement into national law and enforce it as they would any other legislation. 

Flag States must ensure that vessels under their registries comply, while Port States have the right to inspect foreign vessels in their ports to verify compliance with the 2012 Cape Town Agreement requirements. These cover the design, construction, equipment and inspection of fishing vessels, as well as vessel stability and seaworthiness, machinery and electrical installations, life-saving appliances, fire protection and communications equipment. 

Beyond safety, the Agreement is also expected to support the reduction of marine plastic pollution from abandoned or lost fishing gear. 

Four pillars for fishing vessel safety

The 2012 Cape Town Agreement is the culmination of decades of work by IMO, building on earlier international instruments that did not enter into force, including the 1977 Torremolinos International Convention for the Safety of Fishing Vessels and the 1993 Torremolinos Protocol. The treaty is now set to enter into force in 2027, nearly 15 years after it was adopted in 2012. 

The Cape Town Agreement represents the fourth pillar in global fishing vessel safety, alongside the following key instruments, all of which are in force: 

  • IMO’s STCW-F Convention on training and certification of fishers. 
  • ILO’s Work in Fishing Convention, 2007, which sets minimum requirements for work on board, including hours of rest, food, minimum age and repatriation. 
  • FAO’s Agreement on Port State Measures to Prevent, Deter and Eliminate Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing, 2009, which seeks to combat IUU fishing through effective port State measures. 

Contracting States 

With Argentina’s accession, the 28 Contracting States to the Cape Town Agreement, representing 3,754 qualifying fishing vessels, include: Argentina, Belgium, Belize, Congo, Cook Islands, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Iceland, Japan, Kenya, Namibia, Kingdom of the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Norway, Peru, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Sao Tome and Principe, Solomon Islands, South Africa, Spain and Vanuatu. 

