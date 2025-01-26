DOI Implements GoM Name Change

As directed by the President, the US Department of Interior (DOI) has announced that Gulf of Mexico (GoM) will officially be known as the Gulf of America.

The U.S. Board on Geographic Names, under the purview of the Department of the Interior, is working expeditiously to update the official federal nomenclature in the Geographic Names Information System to reflect the change, effective immediately for federal use.

“The Gulf of America, formerly known as the Gulf of Mexico, is one of the most vital assets in the Nation’s history and economy. Spanning over 1,700 miles of U.S. coastline and encompassing nearly 160 million acres, the Gulf has been a critical artery for America’s trade, energy production, and maritime industries,” said the DOI in a statement.

“From its rich fisheries, which drive local economies, to its vast reserves of oil and natural gas that have fueled innovation and prosperity, the Gulf of America has consistently been a cornerstone of the Nation’s growth. Its ports rank among the largest and most impressive in the world, connecting American goods to global markets.

“Recognizing the Gulf’s enduring contributions to the economic strength and vitality of the United States, President Trump’s directive affirms its central importance to the Nation by officially renaming it the Gulf of America.”



