Industry Leaders Set to Discuss Future of US Offshore CCS Market

© wladimir1804 / Adobe Stock

National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) and the Offshore Operators Committee (OOC) are organizing fourth annual Offshore CCS & Emerging Technologies Symposium, where industry leaders will gather to discuss the future of U.S. carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects.

The event is just around the corner, taking place on June 3, 2025, at the Rice University Baker Institute in Houston, Texas.

Industry leaders, policymakers, regulators, and innovators are set to convene for forward-looking conversations on the future of U.S. CCS projects and cutting-edge offshore technologies. 

Several sessions are planned throughout the day, featuring speakers from TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, Wood, American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and others, who will shed more light on CCS research and deliver insights on the current state of CCS industry and future opportunities.

