Industry Specialist to Head Commercial Strategy of Unique Group's Survey Division

Fraser Moonie (Credit: Unique Group)

Unique Group, a subsea technology and engineering services firm, has appointed Fraser Moonie as its Global Commercial and Strategy Development Director for the Survey Equipment division.

In his new role, Moonie will be responsible for ensuring that Survey Equipment’s commercial strategy aligns with Unique Group’s overarching corporate goals.

His focus will be on driving revenue growth, enhancing market share, and collaborating closely with senior management and cross-functional teams to ensure a cohesive and effective commercial strategy execution.

Fraser brings with him a wealth of experience in the offshore, subsea, and survey equipment industry, having held senior leadership roles at Bibby Offshore, McDermott, Mermaid Subsea Services, and most recently at Rovco.

“We are delighted to have Fraser join our leadership team. His expertise and strategic vision will be instrumental in advancing our Survey Equipment division’s growth objectives. Fraser’s appointment reaffirms our commitment to investing in top talent to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our customers worldwide,” said Sahil Gandhi, CEO of Unique Group.

“Unique Group has built a strong reputation for delivering effective and reliable solutions in the offshore and subsea markets. I look forward to working with the team to strengthen our global presence and shape the long-term strategic direction of the Survey Equipment division,” added Moonie.

Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
