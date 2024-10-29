Wednesday, October 30, 2024
 
New Wave Media

October 29, 2024

BOEM Initiates Cetacean Acoustic Monitoring Program

© Jo / Adobe Stock

© Jo / Adobe Stock

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has established the Partnership for an Offshore Wind Energy Regional Observation Network (POWERON).

The public-private partnership between BOEM and offshore wind lessees is designed to maximize the quality and consistency of scientific data collected in lease areas while conserving and optimizing resources.

The partnership is the latest way that the Biden-Harris administration is harnessing technology to responsibly advance offshore wind development in a way that protects biodiversity.

The POWERON initiative expands BOEM’s recently established Passive Acoustic Monitoring Network in the Atlantic Ocean, which the bureau launched with $5.8 million of funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, to study the potential impacts of offshore wind facility operations on baleen whales.

“Because the construction and operation of offshore wind facilities will occur within protected species habitats, having a robust monitoring program is critical for understanding the potential impacts offshore wind development might have on these species,” said Dr. Jill Lewandowski, Chief of BOEM’s Division of Environmental Assessment and Director of BOEM’s Center for Marine Acoustics. “One effective method for long-term monitoring is passive acoustics, because it allows us to track vocalizing species and changes to marine soundscapes.” 

BOEM requires offshore wind lessees to conduct long-term passive acoustic monitoring (PAM) on their lease areas to measure sound levels and monitor for the presence of vocalizing marine species like whales and dolphins. With this new program, lessees can make annual contributions to POWERON to have their long-term PAM requirements fulfilled by an approved third party.

Conducting monitoring through POWERON has multiple benefits, including:

Data consistency – Research will use similar instrument types, consistent calibration, and standard methods for data processing, which will lead to more robust results.

Conserving/optimizing resources – POWERON can pool resources among partners, such as refurbishing instruments on neighboring lease areas on the same expedition to save on the costs of vessel time.

Comprehensive data sets – Data collected from different locations and across multiple areas will be processed together to tell a more complete story about the presence, behavior and movements of whales through these areas.

Annual POWERON contributions will cover the cost of instrumentation, vessel time, data processing and analysis conducted by authorized third parties. Contributions will also cover the costs of archiving data at a public passive acoustic data repository hosted by the National Centers for Environmental Information.  

BOEM has an interagency agreement with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Northeast Fisheries Science Center to conduct PAM in the Atlantic Ocean off southern New England. In addition, BOEM recently signed a contract with the Regional Wildlife Science Collaborative to conduct other POWERON monitoring along the eastern seaboard.    

To date, three offshore wind energy projects have opted-in to POWERON: Revolution Wind and South Fork Wind (both Ørsted projects), and Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (a Dominion Energy project).  

Related News

Open Ocean Robotics Gets $2M Boost to Scale Up Commercial Ops

Canada-based maritime robotics and AI company Open Ocean Robotics has closed an investment round, securing $2 million to…

The Baker Hughes subsea digital ecosystem. Photo: Baker Hughes

Subsea Digitalization: Remote Control

The more production infrastructure we push to the seabed, the more data we need to pull back up. With it comes opportunity.Chevron’s landmark 6…

(Photo: C-Innovation)

C-Innovation Awarded IMR Contract from BP

Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) aﬃliate C-Innovation (C-I) on Monday announced it has signed a new three-year contract with bp for field development…

AROV2 installing Swift Anchor (Credit: Schottel/Sandra Muequin)

Schottel’s Swift Anchor Tech Could Cut Floating Wind LCoE for 12%, Study Finds

Schottel Marine Technologies has released a report highlighting the potential of its Swift Anchor technology, which found…

(Credit: Mocean Energy)

Mocean Energy and Proserv Team Up for Low-Carbon Solutions for Subsea Ops

Scottish ocean energy company Mocean Energy and global controls technology specialists Proserv have signed a working partnership…

Imagenex, with the DT360xi, a 360 degree multi beam profiler designed for large pipe and tunnel surveys. Photo Celia Konowe

Oceans 2024: A Subsea Technology Showcase

The 2024 Oceans Conference in Halifax, Nova Scotia provided a unique glance into the newest innovations in the maritime sector.

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Oiler

● NOAA

Third Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news