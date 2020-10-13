 
October 13, 2020

C-Innovation Orders Sonardyne Tech for ROV Ops in Brazil

The Bongo RSV is one of C-Innovation’s vessels being upgraded with Sonardyne technologies. - Credit: C-Innovation

Marine services company C-Innovation (C-I) has ordered a package of Sonardyne’s underwater positioning and navigation systems to support its operations offshore Brazil.

Remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) on board six ROV support vessels (RSVs) in the country will be equipped with Sonardyne inertial, gyrocompass and Doppler technologies, as well as hybrid acoustic-inertial systems.

C-I has ordered SPRINT inertial navigation systems (INS), a Lodestar attitude and heading reference system (AHRS), Syrinx Doppler velocity logs (DVLs) and Sonardyne’s hybrid acoustic-inertial underwater vehicle navigation instruments, SPRINT-Nav. C-I has also ordered a quantity of Sonardyne’s Compatt 6+ transponders and Wideband Sub-Mini 6+ (WSM 6+) transponder/responders for tracking structures and vehicles.

Most of the vessels (including Bongo, Santos Service, Joe Griffin and Deborah Kay) will be working for Petrobras, and one vessel (Cabo Frio) will be working for Karoon Energy. The scope of work is subsea inspection, maintenance and repair operations (IMR) and ROV support.

Five of the six vessels, which start contracts in Brazil this year, are already equipped with Sonardyne’s Ranger 2 Ultra-Short BaseLine (USBL) positioning system, which is used for both dynamic positioning (DP) reference and deep water target tracking.

SPRINT-Nav combines Sonardyne’s SPRINT sensor, Syrinx 600 kHz DVL and a high-accuracy intelligent pressure sensor packaged in a compact housing.

"The tight integration of inertial sensor and raw acoustic aiding data at a low level enables SPRINT-Nav to regularly exceed the most stringent of positioning specifications, making it an ideal choice for vehicle guidance, station keeping and long endurance navigation," Sonardyne said.

Sonardyne’shybrid navigator SPRINT-Nav has been chosen by C-Innovation for its ROVs in Brazil

