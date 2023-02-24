Luna Innovations' Monitoring Services for Largest Offshore Wind Project in US

Optical technology specialist Luna Innovations will provide monitoring services for what will become the largest offshore wind project in the United States - Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project.

The company’s EN.SURE long-range power cable sensing system will be used to monitor the wind farm’s export cable system, which will transport power to shore.

Scott Graeff, President and CEO of Luna. “The technology that we’re able to provide will ensure the integrity of the project’s operations and support efficient delivery of energy into more than half a million Virginia homes and businesses."

According to Luna Innovations, the Luna EN.SURE system combines fiber-optic based Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Systems and Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Systems that will help Dominion ensure the constant operation of its CVOW project by monitoring temperature and acoustics along the entirety of the project’s cable circuit.

The Luna system will also be used to identify potential hotspots in and external threats to the project, such as anchor drag from nearby ships. The system also will provide depth-of-cable-burial information that can help Dominion protect and optimize the project’s operations.