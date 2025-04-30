 
April 30, 2025

Inside the RTSYS Comet-300 AUV

The two-man portable Comet-300 autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) from RTSYS is a multi-dimensional and cost-effective. Light in weight, it is packed with power, able to carry a host of sensors and technologies – including RTSYS’ own underwater communications protocol, to help those who must work efficiently under the water – from mine clearance to offshore wind to scientific seabed mapping.

