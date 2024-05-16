ISE Integrates XL UUV with Subsea Docking System

International Submarine Engineering Ltd. (ISE) announced the launch of our Revolutionary Subsea Surveillance Team, featuring the integration of our XL UUV and Subsea Docking System. This pairing offers unprecedented range and endurance, making surfacing optional, Canada-based ISE said.

According to ISE, its docking system revolutionizes the management of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) at sea, eliminating the need for challenging and potentially hazardous recovery operations. The ISE dock enables seamless data transfer and recharging while the AUV remains submerged at depths up to 200 meters. With charge rates up to 400 VDC at 120 A and data transfer rates of 400 Mb/s, the dock can be adapted to suit most AUVs on the market.

First introduced in 1994 with Theseus, the XL UUV combines proven technology with the versatility and adaptability of ISE's Explorer line of AUVs. This unique XL UUV has accumulated thousands of hours of operation worldwide and can be equipped with a wide variety of payloads and sensors from most manufacturers.