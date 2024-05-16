 
New Wave Media

May 16, 2024

ISE Integrates XL UUV with Subsea Docking System

  • (Photo: ISE)
  • (Image: ISE)
  • (Photo: ISE) (Photo: ISE)
  • (Image: ISE) (Image: ISE)

International Submarine Engineering Ltd. (ISE) announced the launch of our Revolutionary Subsea Surveillance Team, featuring the integration of our XL UUV and Subsea Docking System. This pairing offers unprecedented range and endurance, making surfacing optional, Canada-based ISE said.

According to ISE, its docking system revolutionizes the management of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) at sea, eliminating the need for challenging and potentially hazardous recovery operations. The ISE dock enables seamless data transfer and recharging while the AUV remains submerged at depths up to 200 meters. With charge rates up to 400 VDC at 120 A and data transfer rates of 400 Mb/s, the dock can be adapted to suit most AUVs on the market.

First introduced in 1994 with Theseus, the XL UUV combines proven technology with the versatility and adaptability of ISE's Explorer line of AUVs. This unique XL UUV has accumulated thousands of hours of operation worldwide and can be equipped with a wide variety of payloads and sensors from most manufacturers.

Related News

Image courtesy CSignum

CSignum Launches New Wireless Underwater Comms Device

CSignum launched the EM-2 wireless platform for IoT sensor data and control from above the surface to below. The EM-2 interfaces…

Hejre jacked (Credit: INEOS)

Kent Gets FEED Contract for Hejre Project in the North Sea

Energy services firm Kent has secured a key Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract for INEOS' Hejre project.The Hejre project…

Image courtesy Oceanalpha

OceanAlpha Delivers Research USV to Hong Kong University

OceanAlpha delivered a L12E USV, dubbed The Clear Water Bay, to Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), to…

Kraken Robotics' KATFISH and ALARS systems (Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Robotics Scoops Multi-Million-Dollar Orders for Subsea Security Equipment

Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics has received orders for its subsea security equipment worth $3.7 million.The…

Aker BP and Optime Subsea team (Credit: Optime Subsea)

Aker BP Opts for Optime Subsea’s ROCS

Norwegian subsea technology company Optime Subsea has been awarded a contract by Aker BP to develop and deliver five Remotely…

(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem’s Hydrone-R Marks Subsea Milestone at Equinor’s Njord Field

Saipem’s underwater intervention drone Hydrone-R, currently operating on Equinor's Njord Field development project offshore Norway…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Engineer - with sign-on bonus and relocation package

● City Experiences / Hornblower ● Jacksonville, FL, United States

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Alaska Boat Captain Skagway AK
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news