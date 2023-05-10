Wednesday, May 10, 2023
 
Interventek to Supply 20,000 psi Open-Water Well Intervention Valves to Trendsetter Engineering

Interventek's 20K Open-Water Revolution Valve undergoing API qualification testing - Credit: Interventek

Aberdeen-based subsea intervention technology company Interventek will supply 20,000 psi open-water well intervention shear and seal valves to Houston-based Trendsetter Engineering, Inc based in Houston.

The agreement allows Trendsetter exclusive global rights to deploy the 20K, 5-1/8” open-water valves for the next five years, with the first set to be delivered later this year as part of a mid-seven-figure first order, Interventek.

According to Interventek, the 20K Revolution valves are designed as a compact, modular addition for lightweight subsea intervention systems. 

"They will provide the safety-critical well control function within Trendsetter’s new 20K TRIDENT Subsea Intervention System, which is scheduled for the first field operations on an upcoming high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) subsea completion and intervention campaign in the Gulf of Mexico," the Aberdeen-based firm said.

Interventek has previously supplied Trendsetter with several 15,000psi Open-Water Revolution Valves, which have been deployed on multiple campaigns using their 15K TRIDENT Intervention Systems.

“Our new 20K Open Water Revolution Valve is leading the way in HPHT subsea well intervention safety,” said Tony Kitchener, Sales and Marketing Director at Interventek. 

“Qualified to rigorous API-17G and API 17TR8 standards, the valve maintains the superior cutting and resilient sealing capability that our unique technology is known for, delivering a future-proof solution for today’s operators. Our Revolution design is flexible and scalable so, with Trendsetter’s valuable and long-standing collaboration, it was natural for us to push ahead together to deliver the world’s first open-water HPHT intervention solution.”

Subsea intervention in an HPHT environment would normally use hydraulic gate valves or rams as a well control solution, but these are slower to operate, much larger and much heavier, Interventek explained.

The company said that its "unique" shear and seal mechanism uses separate internal components and rotary actuators to reliably shear through a range of wireline or coil tubing conveyance systems and safely seal the wellbore in a single operation. This also allows size and weight reduction of the assembly while delivering an outstanding pressure rating, the company said.


