Investment Made in Subsea Cable Network on the U.S. East Coast

Confluence Networks LLC tody announced that MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) has acquired an equity interest in Confluence, a Florida-based developer of undersea fiber-optic communications systems. The investment will allow the company to complete development and construction of Confluence-1, the first undersea cable system dedicated to linking strategic global communications nodes on the East Coast of the United States, including: New York, NY; Miami, FL; Virginia Beach, VA; and Jacksonville, FL; and opening a new strategic node in Myrtle Beach, SC.

The Confluence -1 network addresses the lack of availability of continuous dark fiber and truly diverse routing on the North-South route between New York and Miami. Confluence-1 will serve as both an extension of, and a higher-quality, more robust, scalable alternative to the US coastal terrestrial network, as well as enabling highly diverse connections among international undersea cables and many new East Coast Data Centers. When fully implemented, its 24 fiber pairs will provide over 500 Tbps of capacity on the new route. The highly secure, resilient, and fault-tolerant technology provided by Confluence-1 will prove particularly valuable in times of national crisis and for disaster recovery.